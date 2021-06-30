RIPLEY • Local pastors are invited to a planning meeting next Thursday, July 1 to discuss bringing a 120-foot metal cross to Tippah County. The meeting will take place at North Ripley Baptist Church at 6 p.m.
“The Cross of Christ Project in Ripley would like to invite all of our pastors in Tippah County to the meeting,” said North Ripley Baptist Church Pastor Chris Lewellen. “We will discuss how we can come together as multiple communities to learn how we can collectively bring awareness to this amazing God-honoring project. We will also discuss the many opportunities that we have available to help raise funds for the short-term start and completion of this project.”
The iconic symbol of Christianity will be placed at the entrance to the Fred and Elizabeth Smith Memorial Park/The Peoples Bank Sportsplex. It will feature an interactive display explaining the meaning of the cross.
“We are encouraging all pastors, full-time, part-time, bi-vocational and across all denominations to attend,” said Lewellen. “We want every church in the county to be involved and in much prayer about this ministry project. So again, we welcome your attendance to find out much more valuable information at North Ripley Baptist Church on Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m. Please check out the Cross of Christ Project website at www.crossofchristripley.com.”