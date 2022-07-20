RIPLEY • Grace Mission and Leadership is Servanthood are looking for donations, either monetary or time, for their Ripley Square Restoration Project, scheduled to begin on July 30.
The project is being spearheaded by Grace Mission and Leadership is Servanthood’s founder, Rob Hodges, who is also a Historic Downtown Ripley resident. Hodges explained that the inspiration for the project was a desire to beautify the area around the square.
“If you drive around our town Square, you will see it riddled with weeds, dirty sidewalks, and unpainted curbs. We want to join with our community and make our town Square a shining example of how it can look and be maintained for years to come,” said Hodges.
The project was approved by Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham and The Board of Aldermen and has the support of Ripley Main Street Association.
Hodges explained that those who wish to donate to the program may do so by check or cashapp. All donations are tax deductible through Grace Mission. Checks can be dropped off at and Grace location in Ripley. The project has already secured volunteers from Ecowater and Hodges has reached out to other local businesses to support the project, and welcomes those who wish to help Hodges said that those wishing to volunteer may text him at (662) 882-8179 or send him a message via Facebook.
“We are looking to clean and do the proper landscaping. Will paint the curbs back yellow and prepare the crosswalks,” Hodges explained. “We look forward to the change coming!”
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 today and Thursday.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
