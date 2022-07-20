Purchase Access

RIPLEY • Grace Mission and Leadership is Servanthood are looking for donations, either monetary or time, for their Ripley Square Restoration Project, scheduled to begin on July 30.

The project is being spearheaded by Grace Mission and Leadership is Servanthood’s founder, Rob Hodges, who is also a Historic Downtown Ripley resident. Hodges explained that the inspiration for the project was a desire to beautify the area around the square.

“If you drive around our town Square, you will see it riddled with weeds, dirty sidewalks, and unpainted curbs. We want to join with our community and make our town Square a shining example of how it can look and be maintained for years to come,” said Hodges.

The project was approved by Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham and The Board of Aldermen and has the support of Ripley Main Street Association.

Hodges explained that those who wish to donate to the program may do so by check or cashapp. All donations are tax deductible through Grace Mission. Checks can be dropped off at and Grace location in Ripley. The project has already secured volunteers from Ecowater and Hodges has reached out to other local businesses to support the project, and welcomes those who wish to help Hodges said that those wishing to volunteer may text him at (662) 882-8179 or send him a message via Facebook.

“We are looking to clean and do the proper landscaping. Will paint the curbs back yellow and prepare the crosswalks,” Hodges explained. “We look forward to the change coming!”

