TUPELO • Dance Like the Stars will waltz its way into the BancorpSouth Arena this weekend.
The annual Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi fundraiser will feature eight dancers from Tupelo, New Albany and Ripley when it returns on Saturday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Typically held in August, Dance Like the Star's primary coordinator, Evie Storey, is looking forward to the earlier date.
"There have been a couple other times where it has been outside of the normal August time but not very many," said Storey, Director of Marketing and Special Events for Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.
For the last two years, however, the high-energy fundraiser has had to change their festivities to follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. The upcoming event represents a return to form.
"In 2022, we have gone back to the original plan to where things were before COVID-19," Storey said.
Dinner will be provided by Tupelo's Link Centre volunteers under the direction of Chef David Leathers. Talbot House Bakery and Cafe will provide their well-known chocolate chip cookies for dessert.
General admission tickets are available at the door for $20. While those tickets don't include dinner, Storey described the seating for general admission as "the best seat in the house.”
This year's celebrity dancers include Keith Storey of Ripley, Shaletha Knox of New Albany, and Tommy Green, Jessica Hollinger, Meagan Cherry, Councilwoman Rosie Jones, Judge Anthony Rogers, and Mary-Morgan Burks all of Tupelo.
Burks is currently leading the pack in fundraising, having collected $56,506 as of Wednesday, July 20. She is also the first third-generation dancer in the event’s history. Both her grandfather and mother have taken part in the program as dancers.
Oxford will be represented by Brady Bramlett and Nancy Maria Balach who will provide special entertainment. Both Bramlett and Balach were celebrity dancers for past Dance Like the Stars events.
Each year, funds raised from Dance Like the Stars goes directly towards aiding local Boys & Girls Clubs in Oxford, New Albany, Ripley and Tupelo. The goal for this year's fundraiser is to collect $225,000.
Aside from providing summer attendees with fun activities, the North Mississippi Boys & Girls Clubs also serve lunch and snacks for the children under their care.
"The good thing about this event is the money is being used all summer long," Storey said. "When money comes in, that's really helping us a lot because our costs are higher in the summer.”
