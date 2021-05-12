RIPLEY • The National Day of Prayer was held at the Ripley Courthouse on Thursday, May 6 in front of a crowd gathered on the west side of the square. Several preachers from several different churches and denominations gathered for prayer on the courthouse steps, in a show of unity and faith.
“I think it was a good turnout, a diverse turnout with a lot of people from our community,” Rev. Micah Carter of First Baptist Church in Ripley said after the event. “It’s always encouraging to see folks come out for something like this, to pray and to focus on things that matter of substance, especially for what’s going on in the world today. So I’m always encouraged personally when I get a chance to be a part of something like this. It really does serve to, maybe even in some small way, bringing our community together.”
Speakers from several different denominations spoke at the event in an effort that, according to several of the speakers themselves, was planned to promote unity and togetherness in faith.
“That was intentional, as it was planned,” Rev. Carter said describing the appearance of several different denominational leaders in the event. “Because what we see in our culture and in our country, there is so much division. And there are things with different denominations and whatnot that would divide us in doctrine, but it doesn’t divide us as the body of Christ. So to unify together as that with one voice I think is biblical, and you really see the fruit of that in the community. We live together, we shop together, and even though we may not worship together, we can come together like this as a unified body to seek God’s face in this way.”
Carter’s overall sediment was echoed by Rev. Jody Hill of Ripley Presbyterian Church as well.
“We had a great sense of an eagerness for unity within the county and different denominations of faith. I think that’s what inspired it,” Rev. Hill said after the event. “I think the common theme was that there’s healing in that, and there’s healing in embracing the encouragement found in the love of Christ in the midst of so much division in our nation right now, what we need more than anything is Christ’s love.
“When you get down to it, we should focus on what unites us, and most importantly the one who unites us, the love of Christ, more than anything we disagree about.”
Speakers at the event included Ripley mayor Chris Marsalis, Rev. Jason Franklin of First United Methodist Church in Ripley, Father Xavier Jesuraj of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Ripley, Rev. Billy Geanes of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Ripley, Rev. Hill, Ripley Police Department Chaplin Rev. Richie Hatcher, and Rev. Carter.