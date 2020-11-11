ASHLAND • Like neighboring Benton County, Tippah’s biggest local races were the School Board District 1 seats in North and South Tippah. According to unofficial results, Larry Devore will be the new board member in North Tippah and Tim Clark will remain at the post in South Tippah.
Tippah Countians also favored Donald Trump for President, Cindy Hyde-Smith for U.S. Senate, Trent Kelly for the 1st Congressional District House of Representatives, and Josiah D. Coleman for Supreme Court District 3 posts.
Four election commissioner seats were unopposed. No one qualified for the District 2 seat. The supervisors will appoint someone to fill that position in January.
Here are how races fared in Tippah County:
President
Biden/Harris 1906
Trump/Pence 7987
Blankenship/Mohr 11
Carroll/Paxtel 6
Collins/Parker 14
Hawkins/Walker 9
Jorgensen/Cohen 41
Pierce/Ballard 3
West/Tidball 24
Senate
Mike Espy 2393
Cindy Hyde-Smith 7336
Jimmy Edwards 204
House of Representatives
Antonia Eliason 1645
Trent Kelly 7979
Nonpartisan Judicial
Josiah Dennis Coleman 5627
Percy L. Lynchard 2821
Election Comm. - District 1
Randle Hall 1731
Election Comm.- District 3
James Simmons 1520
Election Comm. - District 4
Tony Pannell 1944
Election Comm. - District 5
Jimmy Benefield 1680
North Tippah School Board
Larry Devore 450
Shonda Stites 182
South Tippah School Board
Tim Clark 606
Nia Colom 256
Palmer Jones 284