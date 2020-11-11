ASHLAND • Like neighboring Benton County, Tippah’s biggest local races were the School Board District 1 seats in North and South Tippah. According to unofficial results, Larry Devore will be the new board member in North Tippah and Tim Clark will remain at the post in South Tippah.

Tippah Countians also favored Donald Trump for President, Cindy Hyde-Smith for U.S. Senate, Trent Kelly for the 1st Congressional District House of Representatives, and Josiah D. Coleman for Supreme Court District 3 posts.

Four election commissioner seats were unopposed. No one qualified for the District 2 seat. The supervisors will appoint someone to fill that position in January.

Here are how races fared in Tippah County:

President

Biden/Harris     1906

Trump/Pence     7987

Blankenship/Mohr     11

Carroll/Paxtel     6

Collins/Parker     14

Hawkins/Walker     9

Jorgensen/Cohen     41

Pierce/Ballard     3

West/Tidball     24

Senate

Mike Espy         2393

Cindy Hyde-Smith     7336

Jimmy Edwards     204

House of Representatives

Antonia Eliason     1645

Trent Kelly         7979

Nonpartisan Judicial

Josiah Dennis Coleman  5627

Percy L. Lynchard       2821

Election Comm. - District 1

Randle Hall     1731

Election Comm.- District 3

James Simmons     1520

Election Comm. - District 4

Tony Pannell     1944

Election Comm. - District 5

Jimmy Benefield     1680

North Tippah School Board

Larry Devore     450

Shonda Stites     182

South Tippah School Board

Tim Clark         606

Nia Colom         256

Palmer Jones     284

