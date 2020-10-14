The Walnut Board of Aldermen held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the town hall. Mayor Vicki Skinner and Aldermen Larry “Doc” Dollar, David Nabors and Scott Pulliam were present while Aldermen Chad Bateman and Kevin Winter were absent.
The meeting featured discussions about the progress of the Mi Pueblo restaurant being constructed near the intersection of U.S. 72 and MS 15. There has been a significant amount of dirt moved for the project in order to create an area level enough for construction to begin.
Chase Wilbanks, Director of Parks and Recreation, spoke about the possibility of forming a town youth basketball league beginning in January. Wilbanks believes it would be beneficial to the community to offer young players a chance to participate close to home. Games would take place at the Walnut and Chalybeate school gymnasiums. Wilbanks planned to speak to the North Tippah School Board members during their regular monthly meeting to receive permission. The board support the project and believe it would be beneficial for the community.
Wilbanks also mentioned the upcoming Walnut Fall-tastic Festival to be held on Halloween from 1-7 p.m. at the town park. The event will have hot air balloon rides available for those who are interested. It will contain vendors for baked goods, jewelry, and other items. Live music will play throughout the event and concession items will be available. There will be sanitizing stations and masks at different locations throughout the park.
Additional action items included:
• Mayor Skinner informed the board of the upcoming submission for the Hazard Mitigation Plan to the Mississippi Emergency Management Association.
• The board approved sending City Clerk Dana Hopkins to elections training in Jackson from Dec. 8 to 11.
• The board adopted the tax rolls for the city.
• The board discussed the potential purchase of new lands for the city but took no action.
• Police Chief Michael Anglin recommended hiring Morgan Weller as a full time officer for the town. The hire was approved unanimously.
• Bobby Scott from Scott Engineering was present to discuss the upcoming water project for the town. Walnut has received funds from a Community Development Block Grant and a State Revolving Fund Grant to improve the water system for the town. The town plans to request an extension for use of these funds due to delays in the process as a result of the COVID pandemic. The board also agreed to have a new bid deadline for contractors for the project. Maddie Cushman of Community Development Partnership in Nashville was present to advise the board on the options related to these funds so they may be utilized properly in compliance with the rules for the grants.
• The board entered executive session prior to adjournment.