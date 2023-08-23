On Wednesday Aug. 16, Diversicare of Ripley hosted their Annual Carnival Day full of fun, food, games, music, and dance.
LaJuana Elliott, Activity Director at Diversicare, planned the event with the approval of the center Administrator, Cole Robertson.
All the residents and staff in attendance had an awesome time at the event along with Halcyon Hospice whom provided the music with Blind Eye DJ Ron Cottom, snow cones and carnival clowns with Kaylee Bobo.
The games consisted of cornhole (Emily Moore), Spin-a-Prize (Leslie McDonald Watts), basketball (Alicia Couch and Lauren Carroll), toilet paper toss (Paige Hill and Donna Richardson), cup-knockdown (Cindy Wommack), balloon darts (Ashley Irvin), and face-painting (A.K. Morgan).
The facility also served corn dogs, popcorn, lemonade, funnel cakes, snow cones, and lots of fun and laughter. Jo Taylor, Admissions Liaison provided and prepared the funnel cakes as the carnival progressed.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&