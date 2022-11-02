RIPLEY • Four decades ago, a dream was had by a Tippah County woman that one day there would be a community theater in Ripley, Mississippi.
Now, four decades later, the dream has blossomed into reality.
Just off of the historic downtown square of Ripley sets a building with a unique and charming history. Now called Stage On Main, at first glance this building located at 106 South Main Street May look like an ordinary building. However, the building holds a special meaning for many in our community. It represents art and expression while evoking enjoyment, pride and happiness.
Most importantly, the theater embodies the hard work and determination of those who made it happen.
Without the determination of Kathy Voyles and an enthusiastic team working for the last 40 years, the theater would still be a dream unfulfilled.
As you enter the Dixie Theater, one may sense that many evenings full of laughter, excitement and amusement had been spent within the walls of the establishment located at 106 S. Main St. The venue gives an aura of calm, yet joyous energy. Photos of past performers and the shows they starred in line the hallways, outlining the past successes and longevity of the venue.
Walking into the auditorium, one sees seats engraved with the names of honorees. These are reminders of the support Tippah County has given the theater over the years. The stage is front and center, with bright lights which shine down from the rafters. The state of the art lighting is a subtle reminder of humble beginnings. It proves the lengths which have been taken by supporters over these forty years to bring the venue to its current point.
Early on, Charles Hill, Lannie Hill’s father, placed coffee cans in the rafters of the old body shop turned Playhouse Off the Square. Gels were added to the cans to create color, and they were operated by dimmers. Though a crude version of theatrical lighting, it beautifully lit that stage. Necessity is the mother of invention.
The Ripley Community Theater’s origins date back to 1982. Voyles was teaching elementary gifted music and high school chorus at Blue Mountain’s High School and Elementary School. Having graduated as a music major from Blue Mountain College and later receiving a Master’s Degree in Speech and Theater from Ole Miss, she had a great love for music and theater. In 1982, she directed the musical, “Oklahoma” for the students' Spring production.
“We had worked on it the whole semester,” Voyles said. “Since I had always wanted a community theater here, I knew this was the time.”
The theater’s inception began when Voyles spearheaded an effort to create a production group with the sole purpose of bringing live theater to a stage in Ripley. The small group included fellow theater lovers Shirley Lockhart, Beth Kuykendall, Sylvia Braddock, Anne Elliott, Rickey Settlemires, Van Malone, Charlotte Thurmond (Ketchum) and Kathy Voyles.
The group adopted the name, Tippah County Theater Arts League, later becoming Ripley Arts Council.
“Kathy has a passion for the arts and has worked tirelessly over the years,” Lynn Hill, who acted, directed and produced many shows over the years, said. “She's had a ton of support from all sorts of different people, if they can't give money, they give time.”
Before the beautiful lobby, auditorium, stage and lights came to fruition, Voyles and her crew began putting on shows at an old body shop garage, owned by Ripley businessman Larry Ridge, just off the square in Ripley.
“At that point, all we were doing was cleaning,” Lockhart said. “The building was so dirty, it was unbelievable. The fire trucks had to come and wash it out.”
Ridge’s old garage, filled with folding chairs from the National Guard Armory and lit up by lights borrowed from Blue Mountain College, was ready to host a production. The garage would later be known as Playhouse off the Square, the predecessor to the current Dixie Theater.
Their first show, “Oklahoma”, directed by Voyles, went off without a hitch. In fact, it was a roaring success.
“We intended to do “Oklahoma” for only three nights,” Voyles said. “But, we had to hold it over for four nights because of the demand for tickets.”
Although the show was a success, the venue was a far cry from what the Dixie Theater is currently.
“It was so hot,” Lockhart said. “We didn’t have air conditioning. Those few years were hard, when it rained there were puddles of water all over the floor.”
From 1982 to 1985, numerous performances were held by the Tippah County Theater Arts League, many of those at Playhouse off the Square. However, their time at Playhouse off the Square would come to an end after just two years.
“There came a time when we needed to vacate the old garage due to Peoples Bank needing the land for a parking lot,” Voyles said. “That’s when we were allowed to use the Old Presbyterian Church sanctuary as a home.”
Although Playhouse off the Square lasted for only two years, the groundwork had now been laid for future endeavors.
The church was the interim home for the Theater Arts League, however, they knew it would not become the permanent headquarters for their stage productions.
What followed was the first dormant period for the Theater Arts League. Between 1986 and 1995, no shows were produced. There was a one off production of “Cinderella'' in 1996 at the Ripley High School auditorium before another hiatus from 1997 to 2003.
“The hope was still alive in the hearts of those who had been previously so heavily involved,” Voyles said. “Jo Todd, Nancy McBride and Wanda Dickerson were keeping the musicals alive at the high school during that time.”
The hope was revived upon the news that the property at 106 S. Main St. had become available.
“The current Dixie Theater building became vacant after that,” Voyles said. “Bobby Mays suggested to me that it would make a wonderful place for us to have a home for the theater.”
Voyles unsuccessfully campaigned for the old movie theater, called the Dixie Theater, to become the new residence for the Tippah County Arts League. She was denied by two Ripley mayors until Ripley’s new Mayor, Mike Harrison, came into office and finally accepted Voyles’ request.
The building had been given to the City of Ripley for use as a live performing arts center by the family of attorney Griffin Ladner.
“Finally, in 2003, I got one of the most exciting calls I have ever received,” Voyles said. “Mimi Hobson, who was the Ripley Main Street Director at the time, informed me that my request had been granted.”
Over 20 years after the Arts League put on their first show, “Oklahoma”, they finally had a permanent place to call home.
Unfortunately, the building was not ready for use quite yet, many renovations had to take place before the current iteration of the Dixie Theater would be born. Renovations for the theater were going to be costly, but Voyles and her team weren’t deterred.
They started applying for grants and holding fundraising events to cover the cost of renovations. The first thing they did was apply for a grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.
“We were given the grant and had to match it with $110,000 raised by us,” Voyles said. “The kick-off was a gala held at Ripley High School. The Peoples Bank Charities volunteered that if we would get 10 donors to pledge $1,000 each, they would match it with another $10,000. We held a dinner in the dining hall at Blue Mountain College where we raised about $10,000 in two nights. Money was being raised!”
During renovations, the Theater Arts League got back to doing what they loved. They produced a few shows at the old church, Blue Mountain College and the Ripley High School Auditorium in anticipation of the new venue. Those shows would set the stage for what was to come over the next 15 years.
Countless hours and thousands of dollars spent on renovations later, the Dixie Theater was ready for showtime. The Arts League opened the new venue with “Grease!” in 2007 which went on to sell out every night.
Voyles’ dream, and subsequent plan she hatched years before had finally paid off. However, the work was far from finished. The Dixie Theater was still under the umbrella of Ripley Main Street.
“For the first few years it had operated under Ripley Main Street, with Allison Windham then at the helm as Main Street Director, we were able to officially become a standalone, non profit entity, and were disconnected from Main Street in 2008,” Voyles said. “That was a big deal.”
Since 2008, the Dixie Theater has been a standalone entity putting on productions every year in addition to other acts such as an annual gala, comedy shows and concerts. Tens of thousands of people have attended shows at the theater over the years, and the smiles, laughs, and cries will continue for generations to come.
“It has really shown me how our community, when they love something, they get in there and work for it,” Hill said. “It really is inspiring to see how it has evolved and become a mainstay. It's a great feeling to know our little county in Mississippi values art and they support it.”
That night in 1982 began a 40 year journey for Voyles, her team and Tippah County. She hasn’t looked back since and has no plans to.
“Kathy has always been the strength,” Lockhart said. “Without her, I don't believe it would be. I don’t believe anyone would have thought about it. She is passionate about it. She figures out a way.”
She and her team have built something in Ripley that will be remembered by many who have attended throughout the years. Although it now may be known as Stage on Main, there are still many more memories to be made at the building located at 106 S. Main St.
“I realized a long time ago that if you want something,” Voyles said. “You cannot expect others to do what you are not willing to do to attain it.”
