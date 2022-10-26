RIPLEY • Ripley’s Dixie Theater is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Tuesday, Nov. 1st. The storied venue is hosting a banquet from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Dixie Theater and all theater lovers are welcome to join.
RIPLEY • Ripley’s Dixie Theater is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Tuesday, Nov. 1st. The storied venue is hosting a banquet from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Dixie Theater and all theater lovers are welcome to join.
The event will include live performances, sharing memories and viewing throwback photos and clips. It’s sponsored by The Peoples Bank and one of the most important people in the Theater’s history, Kathy Voyles.
40 years ago, the Tippah County Theater Arts Council was started as a way to bring live theater performances to Ripley and the greater Tippah County community. Over the years it has entertained tens of thousands of guests in many different venues. Many years of hard work eventually paid off when the current Dixie Theater as we know it was born 15 years ago.
The Dixie Theater and the Tippah County Theater Arts Council began with humble beginnings back in late 1982. The first performances were held in an old garage off the square, then owned by Larry Ridge. That old garage came to be known as the Playhouse off the Square.
Although the Playhouse off the Square is no longer standing, its legacy as the stepping stone for what was to come will be remembered for generations.
The current Dixie Theater debuted in 2007 with a multi-night performance of “Grease!”, which sold out every night. Since that night in 2007, the Dixie Theater has been putting on five productions every year. Other events have used the venue as well over the years, such as comedy shows and concerts.
The 40 year anniversary celebration is free for anyone that wants to join and attendees may come and go as they please. The Dixie Theater is located at 106 S. Main St. in Ripley.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reporter
Justin Dial is a reporter for the Southern Sentinel.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Ripley
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.