RIPLEY • The Dixie Theatre in Ripley is set to put on a production of Disney’s Frozen Jr., with Roxanne Ward serving as director. The theater has put on Disney Jr. versions of plays before, but Ward wanted to do something that has not been done at the Dixie Theatre. While this is a junior version of the original Disney story, it is still the same Frozen that we all know and love.
“The Disney Jr. versions keep to the classic storyline but edit out several parts to reduce the length of the play,” said Ward.
While this is Ward’s first play that she is directing, she has been heavily involved in other productions at the Dixie Theatre. Ward said that she has helped with many plays in several varying capacities, “from hair and makeup to stage manager.” Ward and her daughter chose Frozen Jr., “because of its popularity and because it was made for several age groups to be involved in.”
Since the Dixie Theatre has put on Disney Jr. plays in the past, Ward says she intends on directing more Disney Jr. plays in the future.
“The junior plays tend to draw in the largest crowds and are mutually beneficial,” Ward said. “The actors enjoy spending time in the theater and patrons enjoy the entertainment.”
So far, the kids are enjoying preparing for the opening week. “I think the kids love working together to create entertainment for the community,” Ward said. Opening night for Frozen Jr at the Dixie Theatre is July 20, and shows are also taking place July 22-24 all at 7 p.m. There will also be a special sing along performance July 24 at 3 p.m. where the audience will be encouraged to join the cast to sing their favorite Frozen songs.
You can reserve your tickets by calling 662.933.ARTS (2787) and find the Dixie Theatre at 106 S Main St, Ripley.