TUPELO – The Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH), in conjunction with the Regions 3 and 4 Community Mental Health Centers (Lifecore Health Group and Region IV Mental Health Services), is hosting a Mental Health Meetup on October 13 at 11:30 a.m. The event is open to the public and will be held at the North Mississippi State Hospital. Lunch will be provided.
In addition to giving the public the opportunity to interact with representatives from Mississippi’s community mental health care system, the Mental Health Meetup will shine a spotlight on the importance of peer support services to the recovery process.
“This is a chance for people to come together for a brief time and not only to learn more about mental health services and supports near them, but to hear from individuals living in recovery about their own personal journeys.” said DMH Executive Director Wendy Bailey.
Addressing mental health symptoms early is critically important for overall health. According to NAMI Mississippi:
● 431,000 adults have a mental health condition.
● 120,000 adults have a serious mental illness.
● 27,000 adolescents ages 12–17 have depression.
● 421 lives were lost to suicide and 107,000 adults had thoughts of suicide in the last year.
“No one should hesitate to reach out for help with their mental health,” said Bailey, “and we want everyone to know how to find the help that is available in their communities.”