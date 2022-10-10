TUPELO – The Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH), in conjunction with the Regions 3 and 4 Community Mental Health Centers (Lifecore Health Group and Region IV Mental Health Services), is hosting a Mental Health Meetup on October 13 at 11:30 a.m. The event is open to the public and will be held at the North Mississippi State Hospital. Lunch will be provided.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus