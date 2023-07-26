rip-2023-07-26-news-elliott-1

Dr. Charles Elliott, M.D., retired shortly after his 80th birthday on June 11 after 55 years of practice, spending the last 52 years in his hometown of Ripley as a family physician. 

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

RIPLEY — After 55 years of service in the medical field, Dr. Charles Elliott knew it was time to give it up.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you