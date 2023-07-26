RIPLEY — After 55 years of service in the medical field, Dr. Charles Elliott knew it was time to give it up.
Shortly after his 80th birthday that he shares with his twin sister, Betty (Elliott) King, on June 11, Dr. Elliott decided to hang up his stethoscope and retire from his practice.
“I had been thinking of it,” Dr. Elliott said of retiring. “Sometimes I think it’s best to just know when it’s time.”
Dr. Elliott graduated from medical school in 1968, where he had a year of intern service before spending the next two years in the U.S. Navy with the 3rd Marine Division in Vietnam. He returned back to the naval base in Pensacola, Florida to work at its hospital before returning to Ripley in 1971, practicing with what was the Ripley Medical Clinic.
“The hospital at that time, when medicine had changed, we delivered babies and did some surgeries,” Dr. Elliott recounted of what healthcare was like in Tippah County when he returned home. “Back then, the funeral home had the ambulance service, so you had to call them since there were no EMT services. At times, we had to go on ambulance trips with patients, say to Memphis to The Med or Baptist (Memorial) Hospital, or to Tupelo or Corinth. You had to go with the patient.”
Dr. Elliott has spent his career practicing as a family physician, covering a wide range of needs from patients of all ages, races and backgrounds.
He lays praise of the team of doctors he’s worked along side, as well as the entire support staff of nurses and other medical officials that has, over time, helped him become a pillar in the healthcare industry of Tippah County.
“I think good doctors are like good generals, it depends on the team around you,” Dr. Elliott said. “Good nurses will make good doctors. It takes them all to be successful: the nurses, the EMTs, the lab technicians, pharmacists. You have to be coordinated in care. If you’re not — if a doctor doesn’t have that type of support — he’s more or less professionally going to be paralyzed. But if he’s got that support, that’s what makes the difference in good healthcare here and anywhere.”
Healthcare in Mississippi has been heavily scrutinized, particularly over the past year, where multiple rural hospitals across the state have since shut down, and according to a recent report from the Mississippi Today, 34 of the state’s 74 rural hospitals are at risk of closing, with 25 of them at risk of immediate closure or within the next year.
Tippah County Hospital opened a 68,000 square-foot facility on May 15, 2022, and cost $27.5 million after financing the operation through New Market Tax Credits, county bonds and a loan.
The hospital is a place Dr. Elliott spent much of his time in when he wasn’t working with Primary Care Clinic of Ripley, which has been operating for nearly two decades attached to the old hospital building before recently announcing a move to New Albany following Dr. Elliott’s retirement.
Dr. Elliott’s namesake is etched into the new, state-of-the-art hospital, where at the grand opening, TCH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrick Chapman announced “The Charles M. Elliott, M.D. Med-Surg Unit,” in his honor.
Dr. Elliott’s lifelong goal of leaving healthcare in Tippah County better than he found it in would seem to be in the balance if issues aren’t resolved to fix the current decline across the state.
But the veteran doctor said he believes strongly that TCH is still in great standing and will continue to profit from the high level of care he says has been here for generations.
“I think the hospital is doing fine,” Dr. Elliott said of TCH. “I give them a lot of credit. There’s a lot of good nurses, the EMTs are fantastic too. I think the hospital is still going to keep growing with Dr. Chapman’s leadership.”
