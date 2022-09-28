Wanda Stroupe, DNP, FNP-BC, provider/president of Family Care Clinic of Ripley has recently achieved many accomplishments.
In July, Stroupe was elected Vice President of MS Association of Nurse Practitioners (MANP) for the 2022-2023 calendar year. MS Association of Nurse Practitioners was founded in June 2014, with a mission to serve as the professional association for the nurse practitioners of Mississippi, providing advocacy, education, and networking. The Board of Directors is comprised and managed by 10 volunteer nurse practitioners elected by the association's members. MANP recognizes the importance of NPs in the provision of healthcare, the need for enhanced visibility, legislative influence, educational opportunities, and participation in key decision-making roles
Stroupe has also been selected to serve on Office of Nursing Workforce with Mississippi Board of Nursing. The Office of Nursing Workforce (ONW), is a collaboration with the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) Council on Collegiate Education for Nursing. This team is a dedicated group of individuals committed to providing resources regarding education, careers, skills, and leadership development to Mississippi nurses and nursing students.
Stroupe has been awarded the Empower Mississippi RISE award for 2022. This award recognizes leaders who made the largest contributions to move Mississippi forward. Empower Mississippi Foundation is a nonprofit organization working to educate citizens. Empower Mississippi works to educate, engage, and elect Mississippians dedicated to removing barriers to opportunity.
Stroupe was awarded the 2021 American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) Award for Excellence Recipient (Advocate). The AANP State Award for Excellence is given to an NP in each state who demonstrates excellence in clinical practice. The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 325,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers.
Stroupe and the rest of the Family Care Clinic of Ripley will soon host an open house for Mississippi Nurse Practitioners on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m at the clinic’s location at 1331 City Ave. North.
State legislators will be present to discuss the need for full practice authority in Mississippi. Both patients and guests are invited to attend and share why they believe this is needed.
For more information, contact joanna@empowerms.org.
