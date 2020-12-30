RIPLEY • The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Pontotoc man on drug charges recently after being called to Ashley Furniture concerning alleged threats against the man's girlfriend, according to Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey.
On Friday, Dec. 18, TCSD received a call from Ashley Furniture concerning a man threatening to harm his girlfriend who worked at the furniture factory. A few minutes later, TCSD received another call indicating that the suspect was on the Ashley property and was looking for his girlfriend.
Deputies made contact with Aaron Pinson, 29, of Pontotoc on the property. He was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) with intent, and willful trespassing.
Pinson is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $15,000 bond and a hold for MDOC. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.
In other TCSD news:
• On Friday, Dec. 18, TCSD received a call about some people in an abandoned house on County Road 725. Officers made contact with Billy Walker and his girlfriend.
Billy Walker, 36, of Tennessee, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Walker is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $10,000 circuit court bond and a hold for MDOC.
• On Sunday, Dec. 27, Michael Westman, 51, of Ramer, Tennessee, was arrested at a safety checkpoint on U.S. 72 for felony possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail with a hold for the judge.
• On Sunday, Dec. 6, TCSD received a call about a suspicious vehicle on MS 15 across from Biltrite. Deputies were able to make contact with the subject at the location.
Charles “C.J.” Jumper II, 30, of Ripley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is out of jail on a $5,500 circuit court bond.
• On Dec. 1, William Wommack, 64, of Tippah County was charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender. He is out of jail on a $5,000 circuit court bond.