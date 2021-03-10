DRY CREEK • Dry Creek Fire Department responded at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 to a fire on County Road 547 at the Tippah and Prentiss County line, according to Dry Creek Deputy Fire Chief Heath Pannell.
Upon arrival, the fire department found a fully involved structure and about ten acres on fire. A second alarm was sounded for Mitchell Fire Department. Crews protected an adjacent barn from exposure and extinguished the blaze. The house was unoccupied.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“Special thanks to Mitchell Fire Department, Tippah County Sheriff Department, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission for assistance on the scene,” said Pannell.