DUMAS • The town of Dumas was treated to a movie night and a small charity event on Saturday, Dec. 17 hosted by Dumas residents Jeremy and Haley Caulder.
The movie night in the park included a showing of The Polar Express, free hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies, along with free toys, clothes and shoes for those who were in need.
“We thought it would be a good way to incorporate giving back to the community,” Haley said.
Haley says her oldest daughter, Tynslee, loves to help her community. The couple decided the days leading up to Christmas would be a good time to begin the event.
“My oldest child is really big on wanting to help others,” Haley Caulder said. “She wants to help the community all the time and we thought this would be perfect with it being close to Christmas.”
According to Haley, her and her husband donated many of the items available for people at the event and also set up the projector for the movie.
“A lot of it came from me and my husband,” Haley said. “I have Sassy Creations and Rentals and we do a lot of vendor events so a lot of it was stuff like that and a lot of it was community donated.”
In addition to the items available, there was also a donation box with the money from that all going to fill up the little food pantry at Dumas Park.
“We’re hoping to make it a more frequent thing, not just a Christmas thing,” Haley said.
Now that the Caulder’s have hosted the first movie in the park, they are hopeful the event will continue to grow and become a staple in the Dumas community.
“We thought it was a great turnout,” Haley Caulder said. “We’re definitely hoping to do more just to give the community more to do and to help other people. We’re hoping to do it again soon on a not so cold night.”
