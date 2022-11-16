Over 7,500 people showed up at the ballot boxes in Tippah and Benton County on Election Day last Tuesday, Nov. 8. Tippah had 5,568 and Benton had 2,175 people cast their votes in this year’s midterm election. The voter turnout for both counties was about 39%, the average for a voting cycle.
Many of the races in this election cycle were unopposed incumbents vying for reelection to their respective offices. However, there were a couple of district-wide races involving Tippah and Benton, as well as a few county-specific races that were decided on Nov. 8.
In Mississippi’s First Congressional District race, Trent Kelly won both Tippah and Benton County. He defeated his opponent, Dianne Black, by wide margins in both counties. In Tippah, Kelly won 87% of the vote and in Benton, he won 63%. Overall, he won over 70% of the vote in the counties encompassing the first district.
Kelly first came into office in 2015 during a special election after the death of Republican Congressman Alan Nunnelee. Kelly is currently a member of the House Armed Services Committee as a Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations. He also serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Agriculture Committee.
In addition to his political career, Kelly has been in the Army National Guard for over 35 years and prior to being elected to Congress, served as a District Attorney for Mississippi's First Circuit Judicial District.
In Mississippi’s Third Circuit Court District, there were three-judge seats on the ballot. Incumbent Judge Kelly Luther was the only one with an opponent, with Shirley Byers hoping to be elected to his seat, which he has held since 2014. However, Luther was reelected again, also by a wide margin.
In Luther’s home county of Tippah, he won nearly 80% of the vote. Byers numbers were better in Benton, but it still wasn’t enough for her to win the county. Luther took home 52% in Benton County. Luther would go on to win all seven counties in District 3, excluding Byers’ home county of Marshall.
Prior to 2014, Luther served as an assistant district attorney for 19 years. He has also served as the County Attorney for Pontotoc County and as city judge for Pontotoc.
For the county-specific races, Nicole Bullock defeated former Ripley Middle School principal James Storey and was elected as the new District 3 representative on the South Tippah School Board. She won nearly 70% of the vote.
In Benton, the north half constable race will go to a runoff between Joe J. Medeiros and Tracy Hampton after neither was able to secure 51% of the vote. However, Medeiros did receive the most votes overall. Medeiros won 22% with Hampton taking home 20%.
The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
All of the other races on both Tippah and Benton County ballots were uncontested.
The other two District 3 Circuit Court candidates ran unopposed. Incumbent candidates Judge Gray Tollison and Judge Kent Smith will retain their seats.
District 1 Court of Appeals incumbent Judge Jim Greenlee ran unopposed and will remain in his seat.
Incumbents Judge Lawrence ‘Larry’ Little and Judge Bob Whitwell won the vote for District 18 Chancery Court Judges.
In North Tippah, Allen McMillin was reelected as District 3 school board trustee. McMillin was unopposed in the race.
In Benton, Erma ‘Sarah’ Poplar and Patti Hudson Blanchard were reelected to the Benton County School Board in Districts 1 and 2, respectively. Both candidates ran unopposed.
