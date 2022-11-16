Over 7,500 people showed up at the ballot boxes in Tippah and Benton County on Election Day last Tuesday, Nov. 8. Tippah had 5,568 and Benton had 2,175 people cast their votes in this year’s midterm election. The voter turnout for both counties was about 39%, the average for a voting cycle.

