Elizabeth Morgan, director of Workforce Solutions and Community Services, at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia.

SENATOBIA — Northwest Mississippi Community College announced Chicago native, Elizabeth Morgan, as their new director of Workforce Solutions and Community Services.

