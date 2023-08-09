The 78th annual Tippah County Fair continues this week after a successful first few days, despite intermittent inclement weather throughout this past weekend. Events planned for later this week include Youth Night on Thursday, Aug. 10, as well as the rodeo on Friday, Aug 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12. Full schedule for the remainder of the Tippah County Fair can be found inside.
The 78th annual Tippah County Fair has several rides and activities many can enjoy, including the Ferris wheel that, at it's peak, overlooks the entire fairgrounds. Prices for armbands for each day can be found inside.
Monday afternoon saw the open junior archery shoot take place inside the coliseum grounds, with several young archers taking their shot to win the event.
Sunday afternoon saw the 4D barrel races take place in the outdoor arena, with dozens of competitors of all ages taking the reigns to finish with the best time.
RIPLEY - Bouts with inclement weather haven't slowed down proceedings at the Tippah County Fairgrounds this week, as the 78th annual Tippah County Fair has kicked off and seen several days of fun and activities, with several more set for later this week.
The first few days of the fair saw several exhibits being shown, including an open horse show, an open junior rabbit show, and a beef show. In addition, 4D barrel races, a cornhole tournament, and an open youth archery shoot saw several Tippah Countians show off their competitive side alongside the fun of the fair.
This past week also saw Morgan Cornelius, a recent Falkner High School graduate, being crowned the 2023 Fairest of the Fair, earning the crown this past Saturday out of a field of several worthy participants.
The remainder of the Tippah County Fair will see several fun events still yet to take place, including Youth Night on Thursday, Aug. 10, as well as the rodeo, which will take place on Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12, among other fun activities.
Below is a detailed schedule for the remainder of the fair, with each day's prices and scheduled events:
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Gates open: 5 p.m.
Gate admission: Free
Ride wristband: $20
6 p.m. — Teen Worship and Praise (Program Hall)
Thursday, Aug. 10
Gates open: 4 p.m.
Gate admission: $5
Ride wristband: $15
*Youth Night (events in Coliseum)
5 p.m. — Greased Pole Registration
5:30 p.m. — Greased Pole Contest
6 p.m. — Student and Teacher Raffle
6 p.m. — Cheer Showcase
6 p.m. — Barnyard Scramble
Friday, Aug. 11
Gates open: 4 p.m.
Gate admission: $8 per person; $25 per car; $40 per van
Ride wristband: $25
7 p.m. — Pet Show (Pet Barn)
7 p.m. — Talent Contest (Program Hall)
8 p.m. — Rodeo (Outside Arena)
Saturday, Aug. 12
Gates open: 3 p.m.
Gate admission: $8 per person
Ride wristband: $25
8 a.m. — 4-H Youth Poultry Auction (Pet Barn)
9 a.m. — Exhibits pick-up (Industrial Building)
1 p.m. — Open Dairy Show (Coliseum)
1 p.m. — Lamb and Goat Show (Pet Barn)
4 p.m. — Open Pony Pulling
6 p.m. — Bluegrass and Gospel Show (Program Hall)
8 p.m. — Rodeo (Outside Arena)
