FALKNER — Falkner Baptist Church held a First Responders Day, Sunday, Sept. 11 at the church.
The services were among countless ceremonies nationwide marking the 21st anniversary of 9/11, and recognizing emergency service personnel for their continuing efforts to protect and serve society.
It was a busy day for the church, which also baptized Tapp Braddock — who is the son of Eli and Ashley Braddock — and enjoyed music from special guest Shad Spight, who is the officer who works at Ripley High School.
During the day’s services, youngsters had the opportunity to tour a fire truck, Sheriff’s Department cruiser, and an ambulance.
Following Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m., and worship services at 10:30 a.m., a church-wide potluck lunch was held.
“We invited Falkner volunteer firefighters, members of the Sheriff’s Department, several game wardens, and representatives from Tippah County Hospital to attend.
“During worship service we asked those we invited to stand, be recognized, and we thanked them for their service.
After that, we had a church lunch in their honor,” church pastor Bro. Jeff Moore said this week.
“We asked our honorees to bring a sheriff’s department car, fire engine or ambulance, and our youngsters had a great time looking them over and going through them.
“We also gave each of those we invited a small gift of a coffee cup from the church,” Bro. Moore said.
He said the event brought a great turnout, both from the congregation and from the emergency service personnel from the various departments.
“We tried last year, but were unable to have the luncheon due to Covid.
“This year things went great.”
He said the day “was a chance for us to show some community appreciation; to give these folks a pat on the back and recognize them for what they do.
“They serve us under sometimes very difficult circumstances. They have to handle situations we’d run away from, but yet they’re required to run toward,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.