FALKNER • For what seemed to be ages, Falkner’s Bethlehem Baptist Church’s bell served as modern-day telecommunication device alerting the community to these events and thereby uniting the community.
Elderly members of the church recall childhoods marked by worshippers being called to church by the ringing of the bell. Many from that bygone era have since passed away, and, although unconfirmed, it is believed that the bell was rung for joyous occasions, such as weddings or births.
Lifelong church member, Ebert Gillard, recalled that many years ago, as a little boy, he would hear his mother say, “Pretty soon, you’ll be hearing the bell ring” when there was a death in the community—and, sure enough, it would soon ring.
The bell fell out of use for many years, but was not forgotten by Elaine Vivian Patrick Simelton. It became her personal mission to have the bell restored. After many years of Simelton’s impassioned first-Sunday pleas to her church community to financially support the bell restoration project, the project commenced.
This past year, the bell’s restoration began, but Simelton died on March 26, 2021, before its completion.
On Saturday, July 23, the bell was dedicated to Simelton, whose lifetime of service impacted and unified both the church community and the community of Ruckersville.
Originally from Eufaula, Alabama, and reared in the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, Montgomery, Alabama, Elaine Vivian Patrick Simelton met and married her husband, Eddie Hugh Simelton, a non-commissioned officer in the United States Army, while he was stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. 75 years ago, the young, newly-married couple relocated to Falkner.
Simelton’s daughter, Miriam Anderson, recalled a story about her mother’s transition from life in the big city of Montgomery to rural life.
“She said that when they pulled up to Falkner, she saw the long, grey wooden buildings, and saw a couple waiting with a horse and buggy. She asked my father, ‘What’s the horse and buggy for?’ To which, he replied: ‘That’s Maw Cynthia and Paw George, that’s how we are going to get home,’” Anderson said.
Having been accustomed to city life, the move to the country was a huge adjustment, but there’s a lesson in the story, according to Anderson.
“It’s a testament to how love can help someone make a challenging transition,” she said.
Not only did Simelton have to adjust to a slower pace in the country, but she also had to adjust her educational path. Prior to her move to Falkner, Simelton attended nursing school in Alabama, but there were no opportunities for her to continue her nursing program once the couple relocated to Falkner.
Simelton pivoted, enrolled in Rust College, and studied elementary education. A proud graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Montgomery. Washington, who had served as president of the Tuskegee Institute, was one of her educational icons.
Andersen explained Washington’s impact on her mother’s life.
“‘Cast down your bucket’ was Dr. Washington's belief that people should make the most of any situation they find themselves in,” Anderson said. “She took that to heart and lived by it.”
Soon after becoming an alumna of Rust College, Simelton began a career in education which led her to hold various positions held within the Ruckersville Community and the Tippah County School System.
The Simeltons raised their six children in the Ruckersville community, instilling in their children a love for God, family, and country.
Far from her early beginnings in Montgomery, Simelton became an instrumental part of her newly claimed hometown. Not only was Simelton dedicated to her family, but she was also dedicated to Bethlehem Baptist Church and the Ruckersville Community, and often referenced both endearingly as “my people.”
She was a pillar in her church and community, having served as President of the Usher Board, a Sunday School teacher, deaconess minister, Rose Missionary circle leader, a delegate to the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education, and also served as a liaison and agent in the securing of the land for a new church edifice.
Her seemingly tireless community efforts included hosting the first Veterans Day program, 4-H volunteer leader, acting as TCDC secretary, and establishing an annual bazaar in which proceeds were used to support the renovation of the Old Ruckersville Colored School, where the bell hung during the years Simelton taught there.
“In 1969, integration caused the school to cease to exist, and the bell was moved to the church,” Anderson explained.
An accident caused the bell to be taken down about 15 years ago. By that time, Simelton channeled her lifelong cultivation of pride in the origin and nexus of African American life as the director of the historical room at the Ruckersville TCDC, and was largely responsible for the funding and curation of the room’s artifacts. Through her work, she promoted self-love and pride by reminding the African American community to always pay homage to their ancestors by remembering their roots, thereby strengthening the community.
“Mother felt strongly about restoring the bell, because the bell was a symbol of uniting the community,” said Anderson.
A year or so ago after her death, Simelton’s wish became a reality. The platform where the bell is now hung was the steps/porch from the previous church structure. Before the old church was demolished, Simelton asked for the porch and steps to be saved to hang the bell. Not only was her request was honored, but the structure was dedicated to her memory. Jimmy Gunn, Tippah County District 1 Supervisor, spoke at the dedication, praising Simelton for “literally being involved in everything because she believed in her community.”
“We are awestruck, and words can’t express how honored they are that Bethlehem Community Church and the Ruckersville community chose to honor my mother in this fashion,” Anderson said. “The mere fact that they dedicated this structure, as well as the bell project, leaves us speechless. To our knowledge, no one has been honored in this manner -- especially a female, and we are so proud that her life impacted people in the community to the extent that they would honor her.”
Simelton's legacy, represented by the bell, signifies commitment to community unity. At the end of the dedication ceremony, there was a call to service.
“My mother was a modern-day Proverbs 31 woman in every respect,” Anderson said. “She was an icon, and there was no one like her. If all of us were as half as committed as my mother was to serving our community, our community would be awesome.”
