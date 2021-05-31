LAKE MOHAWK • A 49-year-old Falkner man died of a suspected drowning at Lake Mohawk Memorial Day.
According to Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister, a call was dispatched around 5:20 p.m. Monday, May 31 about a man who went under the water at Lake Mohawk and did not come back up.
Tippah deputies and game wardens from the Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries helped with the search and Union County EMA was called in to help drag the lake. McCallister said UCEMA used sonar to hit on possible spots where the body might be located.
The victim was found around 7:30 p.m.