Students at Hickory Flat show off pictures from their activity to show how to make a cheeseburger and order of fries during the Farm to Table Program sponsored by the Benton County Soil and Conservation District.
Hickory Flat Elementary students are pictured with various ingredients of a cheeseburger during the Farm to Table program held on campus on May 10.
Elementary students at Hickory Flat Attendance Center on Wednesday, May 10.
The Benton County Soil and Water Conservation District held a farm-to-table program at Hickory Flat Attendance Center last week.
On Wednesday, May 10, Gloria Fortner, district clerk for the Benton County Soil and Water Conservation District, presented the program for the pre-k and first grade students at Hickory Flat Attendance Center.
Fortner read the Dr. Seuss Book, Cows Can Moo, Can You, to the elementary students. The students then participated in an activity that showed everything involved in making a cheeseburger and an order of fries. Finally, the students were treated to banana splits sponsored by the Benton County Farm Bureau.
If you would like for your class or organization to have a conservation program presented, please contact Gloria at (662)-224-3379 extension 100 or (662)-544-1781. You may also email at gloria.fortner@ms.nacdnet.net. Some of the programs available include Freddie the Fish, The Amazing Honey Bee, Dairy, Soils, Farm to Table, Private Eye: A closeup look at nature, Tops and Bottoms and Incredible Journey of The Water Cycle.
