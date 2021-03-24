BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Fire Department will be hosting a Farmers Market and Craft Fair Saturday, March 27, to benefit the fire department. The market will take place from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Blue Mountain Community Building. It is free to attend.
“We will have around 30 vendors set up in the Fire Department and Training Center, as well as outside,” said Blue Mountain Fire Chief Jessica Jeter. “The idea came from Firefighter Amanda Seger. We wanted to do something different from the regular Boston butt and fish fry fundraiser.”
There will be a wide range of vendors selling food, string art, handcrafted wallets, handmade jewelry, woodcrafts, and other items.
Some of those participating include: Vera Holiday, Gravestown Wood Art, Save by Grace, Artzy Fartzy, Alekat Crafts, Tonya Jeter, Customs by Moose, Gridiron Classics, Deep South Strings, Muddy Vine Pottery, T&M Designs and More, Sassy String Company, BMHS Prom Committee, Foster’s Cosmetology, Extraordinary Gifts, LLC, La Tostacla Y La Guayaba, Kathy’s Cosmetics, Jessica Estes with Scentsy, P3 BBQ, Margaret Raines, Carol Staples, R&J Designs, Janet Chessor, Classic Glass, Mardis Bee Farm, Extraordinary Gifts, Jessica Kleya, Dora the Cookie Lady, Deborah Kirk, and Sassy Glittered Chick.
“This will be the perfect opportunity to pick up some unique Easter basket goodies,” said Jeter.