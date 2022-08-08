A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Tabor
High school sports reporter & digital producer
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
RIPLEY • The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting, a fatal traffic wreck, and thefts from a storage unit north of Ripley, Tippah authorities said this week.
Capsule summaries of the cases:
• One person is dead following an altercation late last month between two roommates, Tippah County Coroner/Investigator Chris McCallister said.
Authorities called about noon to a trailer residence on CR 641 found Bradley Gill, 27. His body was found in a neighbor’s yard near a shed.
Charles Tabor, 57, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the case. He is now free on bond.
A grand jury will determine if Tabor will face any additional charges.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the case, McCallister said.
• Charlene Lancaster, 38, of Tippah County, died Thursday, July 21, about 9 p.m. following a one-vehicle wreck on CR 615, also known as the Pine Grove Road.
Lancaster was a passenger in a Chevy Yukon SUV headed toward Pine Grove School. The vehicle struck a light pole and overturned.
The driver, Matthew Clack, age unknown, also of Tippah County, was injured in the crash. He was flown to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo for treatment of his injuries.
His condition was unknown this week.
No charges have been filed in connection with the wreck, which remains under investigation, McCallister said.
• Deputies said several items were reported stolen last month from Copper Safe Storage, located on Miss. 15 north of Ripley. A gate was broken to gain entrance to the facility.
Some of the items have been recovered. No arrests were reported in connection with the case.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
Dillon covers high school sports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Ripley
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.