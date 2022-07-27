RIPLEY • William Faulkner biographer, Carl Rollyson, was the guest speaker on Friday, July 22 at Grace Cafe, located at 108 S Commerce St.
Ripley resident, Melinda Marsalis, owner of Ripley's radio station and recording studio, JC Media, LLC, partnered with Ripley Main Street Association to host Dr. Rollyson, who has recently published a two-volume biography on Faulkner (available on Amazon).
Approximately 20 locals dined with the author and purchased signed copies of Dr. Rollyson's new book.
Dr. Rollyson's visit to Ripley was part of a "Faulkner's Mississippi" tour, promoting his two volume biography of Faulkner that was published just as the pandemic unleashed. His biography of Faulkner seamlessly weaves his life and work into a successful reinterpretation that makes Faulkner pertinent to 21st century concerns. The author's visit was funded in part by a grant of the Mississippi Humanities Council.
Dr. Rollyson's book signing event at Grace Cafe was the culminating event of the "Faulkner's Mississippi" tour. He participated in a tour of William Faulkner sites in and around Pontotoc on Saturday, July 16, conducted by Historian, Jack Elliott. Dr. Rollyson then spoke in Pontotoc on Monday, July 18, and in New Albany at the Union County Heritage Museum. While in New Albany, the author toured the William Faulkner Literary Garden and visited the Faulkner birth site. Mid-week, Dr. Rollyson spoke at the Yoknapatawpha Conference before stopping in Ripley.
