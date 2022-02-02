People who owe money on their 2021 property and land taxes have until Monday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. to make payments without a penalty. Penalties following the Feb. 1 deadline start at 1/2 percent and increase 1/2 percent per month from then.
“If you pay after Feb. 1. there is a 1/2 percent increase. In March it will be one percent, in April 1 and 1/2 percent, and so on,” said Tippah County Tax Assessor Joe Akins.
The 1/2 percent per month penalties continue through August when the property is entered in the county’s land tax sale.
2021 taxes are based on the ownership of the property on Jan. 1, 2021. If you bought or sold property after Jan. 1, 2021, the change will not be reflected until the 2022 tax roll. The names on statements reflect how the deed was on Jan.1, 2021. Anyone who hasn’t received a statement should call their tax collector’s office.
Benton Countians can make payments at the tax collector’s office located inside the Benton County Courthouse or by mail (P.O. Box 337, Ashland, MS 38603). Benton County does not offer online payments but payments can be made over telephone. There is a 2.35 percent fee to pay over the phone.
Tippah County Tax Collector’s office take payments in the office, by mail (102C N. Main St., Courthouse, Ripley, MS 38663) or online at www.tippahcopmts.com. There is a fee to pay online.
“Please wear a mask when entering the courthouse and the tax collector’s office,” reminded Akins.
The Tippah County Courthouse requires masks inside the building. There is a drop box located on the southeast corner of the courthouse for those who do not want to go in the courthouse.
Those who mail in payments to either tax collectors’ offices should have payments postmarked by Feb. 1 and should include a telephone number.
In the offices, acceptable forms of payments are cash, checks, Visa and Mastercard.
Anyone with any questions should contact their tax collector’s office. In Benton County, call 662-224-6315. In Tippah County, call 662-837-9410.