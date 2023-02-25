According to court records, the following guilty pleas were entered during the February 2023 session of Tippah County Circuit Court.
-- Taylor Wilbanks plead guilty to one count of manslaughter, reduced from first-degree murder, and one count of false pretenses. He was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for manslaughter and three years for false pretenses with the latter three to run consecutive, although the three years were suspended. He will also be placed on three years of post-release supervision. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50 and a District Attorney fee of $150 for a total of $694.50.
-- Ricky Garner Childers plead guilty to one count of culpable negligence manslaughter, reduced from murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 11 years suspended. He will also be placed on five years of post-release supervision. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.40, a District Attorney fee of $150, a bond fee of $4,000 and restitution of $6742 for a total of $11,436.50.
-- Taylor Talley plead guilty to one count of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 10 years suspended. His sentence will run concurrently with his current sentence in Alcorn County. He will also be placed on five years of post-release supervision. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50 and a District Attorney fee of $150 for a total of $694.50.
-- Wiley Zachary Carroll plead guilty to one count of burglary of a dwelling. He was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections as a habitual offender with 14 years suspended. This sentence will run concurrent to his current sentence from a separate case. He will also be placed on five years of post-release supervision. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a District Attorney fee of $150, a restitution fee of $2,000 to Tippah County Drug and Equipment fund and one-half of a restitution fee to Wilder Insurance Co. of $2,564.89 for a total of $5,259.39.
-- Terry Rogers plead guilty to one count of grand larceny. He was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with five years suspended. He will also be placed on five years of supervised probation. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a District Attorney fee of $150 and restitution to Eddie Ray of $1,000 for a total of $1,694.50.
-- Stephen Breland plead guilty to one count of burglary. He was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with seven years suspended. He will also be placed on three years of supervised probation. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a District Attorney fee of $150, a restitution fee of $1,400 and a bond fee of $200 for a total of $2,294.50.
-- Jason Bowden plead guilty to one count of malicious mischief. He was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 10 years suspended. He will also be placed on five years of supervised probation. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a District Attorney fee of $100, a restitution fee of $4,417.76 and a bond fee of $100 for a total of $5,212.26.
-- Stephanie Parker plead guilty to one count of aggravated domestic violence. She was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with her sentence being reduced to time served with the remaining balance suspended. She will also be placed on five years of post release supervision. She was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a District Attorney fee of $150 and a bond fee of $150 for a total of $844.50 with a restitution fee still pending.
-- Virginia Roses Scroggins plead guilty to one countaccessory after the fact to burglary after being reduced from burglary. She was sentenced to three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with three years suspended. She will also be placed on three years of supervised probation. She was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a District Attorney fee of $150 and restitution to My Choices of $492.23 for a total of $1,186.73.
-- Jacob Riley Lewis plead guilty to one count of attempted jail escape. He was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with the sentence reduced to time served with the remainder suspended. This sentence will run concurrent to his current sentence from a separate case. He will also be placed on five years of post-release supervision. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50 and a District Attorney fee of $150 for a total of $694.50.
-- Jacob Riley Lews plead guilty to a second case for one count of heat of passion manslaughter after being reduced from first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with the sentence being reduced to time served with the balance suspended. This sentence will run concurrent to his current sentence from a separate case. He will also be placed on five years post-release supervision. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50 and a District Attorney fee of $150 for a total of $694.50.
-- Coy Leon Barnes plead guilty to one count of taking possession of a motor vehicle, one count of receiving stolen property, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of being a habitual offender. He was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for five years for the first two offenses with the sentence being reduced to time served with the balance to be served on post-release supervision. The third and fourth counts will be retired to file. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a District Attorney fee of $150, a bond fee of $200 and restitution to Crystal McDaniel for $432.50 for a total of $1,327.
-- Kathryn Dawn Rangel plead guilty to one count of embezzlement. She was sentenced to three years of supervision by the Mississippi Department of Corrections with three years suspended. She will be placed on three years of unsupervised probation. She was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50 and a District Attorney fee of $150 for a total of $694.50.
-- Zykeis Atravion Blanchard plead guilty to one count of robbery. He was sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 15 years suspended. He will also be placed on five years of supervised probation. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a District Attorney fee of $150 and a bond fee of $500 for a total of $1194.50.
-- Olajuwon Kemp plead guilty to one count of false pretenses. He was sentenced to three years supervised probation. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a District Attorney fee of $150, a bond fee of $100 and restitution to Lesha Bell of $655.55 for a total of $1,450.05.
-- Luther Greer plead guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with three years suspended. He will also be placed on three years of probation to run concurrently with the Union County probation currently being served. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a bond fee of $100, a District Attorney fee of $150 and restitution of $2,000 to the Tippah County Sheriff's Department Drug Fund for a total of $2,794.50.
-- Tyler Camburn plead guilty of one count of burglary of a building, reduced from burglary of a dwelling, and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult. He was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the first count, with the sentence being reduced to time served with the balance suspended with the condition that the defendant will enter a rehabilitation facility and to successfully complete the program. he was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the second count with the sentence being reduced to time served with the condition that the defendant enter a rehabilitation facility and successfully complete the program. He will also be placed on five years of supervised probation. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a District Attorney fee of $150 and restitution of $500 to the victim for a total of $844.50.
-- Jake Lacey plead guilty to one count of burglary. He was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with the sentence being reduced to time served with the remaining balance suspended. He will also be placed on five years of probation. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a bond fee of $150 and a District Attorney fee of $150 for a total of $844.50.
-- Timothy Hoyle plead guilty to one count of felony malicious mischief. He was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with the sentence being reduced to time served with the balance suspended. He will also be placed on five years of post-release supervision. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, a District Attorney fee of $150 and restitution of $1,800 for a total of $2,494.50.
