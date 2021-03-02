RIPLEY • A number of cases were heard during the February term of Tippah County Circuit Court. The results of some of those cases follow. Other cases will be reported as results become available.
Charles Jared Erwin – Erwin entered a guilty plea on charges of Child Endangerment. He was sentenced to five years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that five years shall be suspended; and placed on post release supervision for five years. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $100 to the District Attorney’s office, $1,000 MS Children’s Trust fund.
Orville Wayne Wright - Wright entered a guilty plea on charges of Touching a Child For Lustful Purposes. He was sentenced to ten years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that ten years shall be reduced to time served; and placed on supervised probation for five years. Sentence shall run concurrent to Tippah County. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $500 bond fee, $100 to the District Attorney office.
Orville Wayne Wright - Wright entered a guilty plea on charges of Touching a Child For Lustful Purposes. He was sentenced to ten years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that ten years shall be reduced to time served; and placed on supervised probation for five years. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $1,000 bond fee, $100 to the District Attorney office, $1,000 MS Children’s Trust Fund.
Derek Triplett - Triplett entered a guilty plea on charges of Shooting into a Dwelling. He was sentenced to ten years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that ten years reduced for time served, with five years post release supervision. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $100 Bond fee, $100 to the District Attorney office, $200 Ripley Associate.
Joe Elvis Wammack – Wammack entered a guilty plea on charges of Aggravated Domestic Violence. He was sentenced to five years to serve in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and the five years shall be reduced for time served, and placed on three years post release supervision. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $50 Bond fee, $100 to the District Attorney office.
Nathan Frank Edwards – Edwards entered a guilty plea on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine. He was sentenced to eight years to serve in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; and eight years shall be suspended, and placed on five year post supervised probation. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $100 bond fee, $100 to the District Attorney office, $2,000 City of Ripley Drug and Equipment.
Jason Brackey –Brackey entered a guilty plea of Aggrevated Assault. He was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that eight years shall be suspended; and placed on post release supervision for five years. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $100 to the District Attorney office, $1,000 to MS Children’s Trust Fund.
Brandon McKinzie - McKinzie entered a guilty plea on charges of Aggravated Assault. He was sentenced to ten years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that ten years suspended leaving zero to serve; placed on five years post release supervision. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $100 to the District Attorney office, $1,000 MS Children’s Trust Fund, $200 Bond fee.
Kevin Scott Hames – Hames entered a guilty plea on charges of Taking Possession of a Motor Vehicle. He was sentenced to five years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that five years shall be reduced for time served, balance placed on post release supervision. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $100 Bond fee, $100 to the District Attorney’s office, $500 Tippah County Sheriff’s Drug & Eq.
Eric Johnson – Johnson entered a guilty plea on charges of Felony DUI 3rd Offense. He was sentenced to five years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that one years suspended; and placed on four years house arrest and one year post release supervision. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $300 bond fee, $100 to the District Attorney’s office, $2,000 payable to Tippah County Sheriff’s Drug & EQ.
Cherie Nicole Prather - Prather entered a guilty plea on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. She was sentenced to three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that three years shall be suspended; and placed on supervised probation for three years. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $100 to the District Attorney office, $2,000 to City of Ripley Drug & Equipment Fund, $100 Bond fee, $145 Lab fee.
Chelsea Barnes - Barnes entered a guilty plea on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. She was sentenced to three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that three years shall be suspended; and placed on supervised probation for three years to run concurrent with sentencing in Tippah County. She was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $100 to the District Attorney office, $100 Bond fee, $145 Crime Lab, $2,000 to City of Ripley Drug & Equipment.
Leslie Ering Cole – Cole entered a guilty plea on charges of False Pretenses 2 Counts. She was sentenced on charges of False Pretenses Count 1 to serve three years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that three years suspended, and placed on post release supervison. Charges of False Prestense Count 1 she was sentenced to three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that three years shall be suspended years. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $200 Bond fee, $100 to the District Attorney’s office, $4,958 to Victim.
Kenny Hopkins – Hopkins entered a guilty plea on charges of Burglary. He was sentenced to five years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that five years reduced to time served, and shall serve the balance on supervised probation. This sentence shall run concurrently with the sentences imposed in Tippah County. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs, $100 Bond fee, $100 to the District Attorney’s office, $1,301.73 to Victim.