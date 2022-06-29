RIPLEY • A 50 Shades of Pink "Women in Business Brunch," organized by It's A Vibe Boutique's owner, Eureka Mullen, was held on Saturday, June 11, at Grace Space in Downtown Historic Ripley's Square.
The networking event was for local women who are either in the business world and women interested in learning about how to get started in business.
To this end, four speakers presented: Career Coach, Beth Benson of Ripley, Content Creator & Motivational Speaker, Kanesha Morrison of Olive Branch, Community Development Leader, Melinda Marsalis of Ripley, and Credit and Business Consultant, Rebekah Riddle, also of Ripley.
Local businesses sponsored the brunch included: Diamonds Ties Event Planning (decorations), Lauren Lindsey of Lolly Lins Photography (photos), Beth Benson of Beth's Bungalow (balloon arch decor), Katie Aslup Gillard (custom cookies), and both Grace Bistro & Bakery and Grace Eatery(catering). Gifts for participants were sponsored by Paparazzi Consultant Shenette Nellum's All About The Bling, It's A Vibe Boutique's owner, Eureka Mullen, owner of Stella Boutique and Stella Baby, Alese Kuykendall, and Chartreuse Box by Nia Colom. Floral arrangements were provided by House of Flowers in Ripley.
Event Speaker, Rebekah Riddle, had these takeaways from the event: "To say no..and No is a sentence...to make a schedule (which I do every Sunday)...I am thankful and grateful to have been in the room with wonderful women."
Melinda Marsalis said, "I was very inspired by the innovative businesses represented at the event. This event was a great example of the strong community we are building in Tippah County!"
The owners Grace Space, where the brunch was held, showed support for the women in business in the community by waiving rental fees. One of the owners, Lauren Lindsey, herself an entrepreneur, said, "We were honored to host such a powerful and moving event and are excited to hopefully be a part of the next."
Eureka Mullen, event organizer, explained her motivation for creating this event: "Women are the community, and we wear many hats. Friendships are great, and sisterhood built supporting one another is beautiful. We laughed, we cried, we listened and we all learned something from one another. I can't wait until our next one!"
Information regarding purchasing tickets or business sponsorship opportunities for the next brunch will be posted on It's a Vibe's Facebook page, or visit the shop at located at 104 South Commerce St., Ripley, during its regular business hours: Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call the shop at (662)-576-0004.