The Town of Dumas monthly meeting was held at 6 p.m. on July 12, 2022. In attendance were: Tiffany Rinehart Bradley Lawson Stephen Floyd John Orman Jeff Bryan, and Nick Almand.
Mayor Lawson called the meeting to order at Tiffany Rinehart read the minutes and budget report.
Regarding the Fire Department, Nick Almand stated that the truck that is replacing the ambulance forestry truck with pump issue is $3,900.00.
G&W/LEVS will rebuild current but will know more later on the injector. The remanufactured injector is cheaper with the same warranty.
Clean-up day will be Saturday at the Fire Department. The Fire Department received the thermal imager, several supplies, and gear. There is a 6-to-8 week turnaround on the turn-outs. They will not receive a bill until all things come in.
John Orman stated that the fuel bill was at Hank’s to be paid. A fire hydrant has been placed. There is an extension on the work before it will be completed (Oct. 2022). There is an activation fee of $200.00 on the new E-Dispatcher system.
Jeff Bryan stated that the Dumas Park is still under construction. The supplier was injured in a car accident. He is awaiting an email with information.
The Mayor has been ordering a garbage dump each month for the community. It has been abused, therefore, there won’t be another one ordered until further notice.
Bryan asked about the building at the four way stop and beautification of Dumas. There is no city ordinance. Cameras will be placed on the back of the municipal building.
John Orman made a motion to accept the budget and Stephen Floyd seconded the motion. The meeting was adjourned at 6:48 p.m.
