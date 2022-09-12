A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
FALKNER — Fire destroyed a CR 404 house early Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11, Falkner Volunteer Fire Chief Jackie Rutherford said this week.
One person at home when the fire began escaped unharmed, he said.
There were no injuries to pets, nor any damages to any outbuildings.
Falkner firefighters arrived about 2:30 p.m. to find the single story brick house engulfed in flames.
“I knew there wasn’t much hope to save the house. I also realized I needed a lot more water. There’s no water that far out of town, and the nearest hydrant was a mile down the road,” he said.
Falkner called Ripley firefighters for assistance, who soon showed up with two trucks and extra manpower.
Firefighters entered the burning structure, but were unable to put out the blaze from inside, Chief Rutherford said.
He estimated firefighters put about 10,000 gallons of water on the blaze before extinguishing it.
Cause and point of origin weren’t determined.
Firefighters returned to station about 4:45 p.m.
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
