BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Fire on the Mountain festival will return to Blue Mountain City Park on Saturday, June 26 after being canceled last year.
The festivities will begin at 5 p.m., with a musical lineup of MissOssippi Band at 5 p.m., Jacked Lightning at 6 p.m., Justin Kirk and Company at 7 p.m., and Paid in Full at 8 p.m. Fireworks will cap of the night at 9:45 p.m.
“This is the tenth year for Fire on the Mountain,” Blue Mountain Deputy Clerk Jessica Jeter said. “We were all very disappointed that we had to cancel last year.”
To go along with the music, around 22 vendors are scheduled to appear at the festival, selling a variety of goods, food, and clothes.
“This event is made possible by sponsors like Ashley Furniture, Blue Mountain College, The Peoples Bank, Big M, Grisham Lumber, and Hearn Law Firm,” Jeter added.
For those who can’t make it, Kudzu 102.3 will be broadcasting live from the event.
“I would like to invite everyone down to enjoy the music, vendors, fellowship, and fireworks,” Blue Mountain Mayor Doug Norton said. “And don’t forget your lawn chairs.”