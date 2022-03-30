Blue Mountain College sophomore, Makaden Barnes of Iuka, was crowned the winner of the 2022 BMC Most Beautiful Pageant. On Friday, Mar. 18, the pageant took place at 7 p.m. in the Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium located in the Administration Building on the Blue Mountain College campus.
Sponsored by the Student Body Association, the pageant was the first pageant the College has held in over four years.
Ashley Irvin, BMC admissions recruiter, served as the emcee for the evening, and awards were presented by Dr. Barbara McMillin, BMC President, and Olivia Chadwell, Miss BMC 2021.
Matthew Ford, BMC sophomore, escorted each contestant to the stage, where they were scored by the judges based on appearance, elegance, and overall beauty.
Entertainment was provided by BMC students Jimmy Foster and Joshua Malone while the judges tabulated scores and narrowed down the 22-contestant selection to a Top 10 and then to a Top 5.
Included in the Top 10 were Ainsley Renfrow of Kossuth, Lola Hopper of Oxford, Sarah Martindale of Walnut, Koryn Mathews of Pontotoc, Emily Carr of Water Valley, Sarah Davenport of Mathiston, Katie Thomas of Phil Campbell, Ala., Hailey Stacks of Hickory Flat, Mikayla Rakestraw of New Albany, and Barnes.
Mathews, Davenport, Thomas, Rakestraw, and Barnes advanced to the Top 5 of the competition, receiving "campus beauties" and Barnes picking up the overall crown.
Other winners of the night were two contestants who received the Scholastic Award, Olivia Moffitt of Hickory Flat and Sarah Martindale. Both contestants met the criteria for the Scholastic Award by having the highest grade point average among participants on a 4.0 scale with a minimum of 28 completed hours.
Rakestraw received the Most Photogenic Award, in which contestants submitted a photo of their choosing, and the judges selected the most photogenic among the entries.
Haley Wilbanks, BMC's content specialist, served as pageant director with the assistance of Angel Wilson, BMC junior and SBA representative.