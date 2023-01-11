Qualifying for office began earlier this month for Tippah and Benton County. On Jan. 3, those vying for reelection and others attempting to dethrone incumbents were able to qualify to run in this year's elections.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 10, all candidates in Tippah County have registered as Republicans.
It appears Mike Long will not be running for reelection for Tippah County Chancery Clerk, as he has yet to qualify as of Tuesday, Jan. 10. Jimmy Johnson, Shana Lowery and former Ripley mayor Chris Marsalis are the three candidates who have qualified for chancery clerk.
Incumbent Randy Graves will run for circuit clerk reelection. Currently, he has no opposition.
North Tippah Constable Terry Mathis and South Tippah Constable Keith Bullock are both running for reelection this year. Bullock does not yet have an opponent in the race. However, Bradley Watson will attempt to take down the incumbent in the north.
As of this writing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, nobody has qualified for coroner in Tippah County. The incumbent coroner is Chris McCalister.
Bart M. Adams will run for reelection as county attorney. Adams currently does not have any opposition
Benny Jackson and Sonny Meeks are running for reelection as justice court judges north and south, respectively. Neither has an opponent thus far.
Sheriff Karl Gillard put his name in the hat for reelection in 2023. He does not have opposition.
The entire Board of Supervisors is up for reelection in 2023. District 1 supervisor and current president of the board Jimmy Gunn will run again. Larry Devore will challenge his seat on the board. District 2 will also have a race, as incumbent Greg Harrell will need to win back his seat against Mark Robertson and Jerry Windham.
In Districts 3, 4 and 5, incumbents Mike Graves, Glen Michael and Chad Newby will all run for reelection. None of the three has an opponent so far.
Joe Akins will run for tax assessor/collector as the incumbent candidate. He currently does not have an opponent.
In Benton County, Chancery Clerk Marlene McKenzie (D) and Circuit Clerk Kathy Graves (D) will both run for reelection. Both are unopposed at this time.
Current Sheriff Robby Goolsby (D) will have some competition this year during his reelection campaign. Lane Hobson (D), Robert Fortner (R), and C.J. Peters (R) will attempt to win his seat in this election cycle.
Incumbent coroner Larry Hobson (D) is currently running unopposed for Benton County Coroner.
Shannon Wilburn (D), is currently running for her tax collector seat unopposed.
As with Tippah County, the entire Board of Supervisors is on the ballot. District 1 supervisor Chris Shoup is seeking reelection and is opposed by Roosevelt Traylor (D) and Shane Brooks (R). District 2 incumbent James Griffin has yet to qualify for this election cycle. Alonzo Tucker (D) and Mario Bean (D) are the current candidates.
In District 3, incumbent supervisor James Lowry (D) is running for reelection and is currently unopposed.
District 4 incumbent Tony Fortner (D) will run against at least one opponent in 2023, as Kyle Elliott (D) attempts to take his seat on the board.
Currently, District 5 supervisor and board president Ricky Pipkin has yet to qualify for the election. Craig Briscoe (R) is the only person who has qualified as of now.
North and south Benton Justice Court Judge Brody Childers and Gary McBride both intend to retain their seats on the bench this year. They are both unopposed at this time.
At this time, nobody has qualified for Benton North Constable. Incumbent Shane Ward (D) will face Clark McCallum for Benton South Constable.
The qualifying Fee for County Office is $100. There will be a Primary Election on Aug. 8, 2023, with a runoff if needed on Aug. 29, 2023. The General Election will be on Nov. 7, 2023.
For more information in Tippah County, please contact the Tippah County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-837-7370.
For more information in Benton County, please contact the Benton County Circuit Clerk's office at 662-224-6310.
The final day to register for both counties is Feb. 1, 2023.
