LAMAR • Sleigh Bells are ringing, and the alpacas are singing ... and who could blame them? A special guest has arrived Arella Farm, bringing holiday cheer and a little Christmas magic.
Each year Santa flies in from the North Pole to have brunch at the farm with his favorite alpacas. This year is no exception, although a few changes are in place to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are only able to have one party at a time this year instead of four, due to COVID. So, they’re filling up quicker than usual,” said Sandy Forbess, one of Santa’s helpers who owns the farm with her husband Stacy.
“It’s so different this year. We’ve had to build an area for Santa and the alpacas for social distancing. Kids can’t sit on his lap, but we think the setting makes nice pictures anyway.”
When visitors arrive at the farm, they are greeted by Santa, along with alpacas Kailua and Clio and their youngsters Bailey and Harmony. A bench is in place in front of the alpaca area where families can take photos with Santa. Nearby, another alpaca mama, Sea Splash, shows off her newborn Autumn Rain (born on Nov. 13). The remaining nine alpacas can be seen eating hay and curiously watching visitors from the pasture.
Brunch is served in the farm store where various alpaca fleece gifts can be purchased, including socks, hats, gloves, and toys.
“Our menu has been updated to bring you a warm, hearty meal you’re sure to love,” said Forbess. “Each child will go home with a handmade keepsake ornament in addition to the wonderful memories.”
This year’s menu is a melting snowman vanilla yogurt parfait with fresh fruit, apple cinnamon roll bake topped with homemade caramel sauce, and the main course of chicken and waffles served with breakfast potatoes. Beverages include a selection of juices, hot chocolate, and Raven’s Brew Breakfast Blend Coffee.
Forbess encourages anyone wanting to have Brunch with Santa and the alpacas to reserve their spot soon. Brunch will take place Saturday, Dec. 12, Sunday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 19. Sunday, Dec. 20 will be added if needed. The all-inclusive experience costs $20 apiece. Babes in arms get in free. To reserve a spot, visit www.arellafarm.com or call 901-485-6582.
Word has it Santa might be holding tryouts at the farm for a new alpaca sleigh team. Will we soon be saying, “On Marcus and Jasmine, and Knightfall and Believe, on Kailua, Clio, Honeybear and Harmony, go Angel and Sea Splash, Sonata and Mamie; go Autumn Rain, Prince of Thieves and Bailey?”
Visit Arella Farm at 4600 Lamar Road in Lamar to find out.