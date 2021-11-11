Acceptance to USMC Officer Candidates school. Finishing four years of college in three years. A career flying F/A -18 Hornets and training Marine F/A-18 pilots for combat. The recipient of the Navy Commendation medal—the highest award given outside of combat. This is the resume of Captain Matt Gray USMC. A resident of Blue Mountain, MS for 14 years, Gray, age 49, is a Marine veteran who dedicated his life to the service of our country, ready and willing to sacrifice his life at any time. Regarding his twelve-year commitment to active military duty, Gray humbly stated, “I don’t really feel like a hero.”
Gray, originally from Callisburg, TX (pop: 381), was “just a kid” in his early teens when he dreamed of flying fighter jets. “All I wanted to do was fly. I just wanted to be a fighter pilot. My family has a long tradition of military service,” he explained and, although it was not expected or encouraged, Gray found himself drawn to a life of military service. His father and brother were both Navy pilots, but, Gray said, “I wanted to be different, I guess; I always had a fascination with the Marine Corps.” His logical path? To become a Marine and fly fighter jets. “I was going to college at Southeastern Oklahoma State University as a student in the four-year aviation program and was going to learn how to fly there, but I applied to Officer Candidate School (OCS) my second year of college (in 1991),” Gray recalled. Even though he failed the physical fitness test the first time because he was not able to run three miles in 18 minutes, he did not give up. He worked on his run time, reapplied, and was accepted to OCS at age 20. According to his wife of 19 years, Jody Gray (47): “He was so ready that he got 4 years of college done in three years (20-21 hrs. per semester).”
Matt Gray OCS during the summers. He received a contract from the Marines stating that, if he got through OCS, finished college, and got his commission as a second lieutenant, he would be guaranteed to go to flight school. He explained, “It also said that if I ‘washed out’ (i.e., did not pass flight training), I could either leave the Marines or do another job with the Marines.” Historically, OCS has a 20-25% attrition rate, yet, Gray contends, “Failure was not an option.” When asked about OCS, Gray asserted, “It really does make a man out of you. It was 3 months of hell-- the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Anyone who has seen the film, Full Metal Jacket, will have an idea of what it was like,” Gray explained. His platoon started with 85 officer candidates and ended with 42 at graduation, of which Gray was one. What kept him going was “Sheer determination,” he said. “I was not going to fail. A lot of guys quit the first week, the stress was so great.” What made OCS difficult was “intense drill instructors and stress,” Gray explained. OCS is known to be more demanding than boot camp, with the theory being that most of these officer candidates would be infantry officers and had to be in shape better than every other man to lead the platoon. “The grueling physical challenge caused most to drop out,” according to Gray.
Officer candidates would run 5 miles at 5 a.m. “We would run- not jog. The drill instructors set the brutal pace,” he recalled. Gray pushed through OCS, finished college, and then went to Quantico for 6 months for infantry school as a second lieutenant “to gain a working knowledge of how the infantry worked because everything revolved around supporting the infantry in the Marine Corps,” he explained. All the officers in his company were infantry platoon commanders. The constant physical training even extended to graduation exercises, culminating in a 9-mile run in full combat gear with a helmet, pack, and rifle.
Gray reasoned that, if he could make it through OCS, he could make it through 2 years of flight school. Off he went to Pensacola and Jacksonville for initial flight training to be in one of the 14 squadrons of McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornets. These F/A-18 jets were twin-engine, supersonic, all-weather, carrier-capable, multirole combat jets, designed as both fighters and attack aircraft (hence the F/A designation). Hence, pilots of these planes were simultaneously trained to be both fighter pilots and attack pilots. This is significant because it allowed them to self-escort. Before these sophisticated jets existed, A-6’s needed F15’s to escort them to a target, but F/A-18’s could escort themselves to the target and then back to the carrier. Once again, against the odds, Gray made it through training.
Gray got commissioned in 1994 as Second Lieutenant in Beaufort, SC right after the Gulf War. He had orders to Meridian, Mississippi. On his first time through to flight training, he met his future wife, Jody. Gray finished at the top of his class all the way through flight school and was awarded the privilege of flying F/A 18’s. His dream had come true. He recalls, “I didn’t do anything but fly and study for six months.”
Gray did not see any combat in 12 years of active duty; he never fired a shot in anger. “I wanted to fight- that’s why I joined,” Gray said. He dropped bombs and shot missiles all the time in training (out West). During his career, he was stationed in Quantico, Meridian, and Corpus Christi (for flight training).
Gray recalls many memorable experiences in the military: some, of which, were scary. One time, while going from Beaufort to Japan for a 6-month deployment, his plane lost an engine. There were twelve airplanes and two KC 10 refueling tankers (because F/A 18’s don’t have enough fuel capacity to make it the whole way- without the KC 10’s, only could make it to Shreveport, LA before running out of gas). Six F/A 18’s flew behind two KC 10’s with a 100-mile lead trail, taking turns fueling. Three F/A 18’s on each side of this KC 10 were constantly swapping. “Halfway between San Diego, California and Hickam Air Force Base, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, my left engine failed, which left me unable to maintain the airspeed and altitude to keep up with the tanker and my wingmen. I had to descend from 25,000 feet to 10,000 just to maintain airspeed, while I watched the rest of my flight literally fly off into the sunset. I didn’t have enough fuel to make it to Hawaii, and felt very alone, as I knew that I was likely going to have to ditch/eject into the Pacific Ocean, 1,200 miles from the nearest land. The tanker was able to get the rest of the F/A-18’s close enough to Hawaii, kick them off, and come back for me. I had less than 10 minutes of fuel left before I had to eject from my jet when the tanker finally found me, and I was able to get fuel. I was on fumes at that point. I made it to Pearl Harbor, got out of my jet, and kissed the ground.” Positive memories from his career include leading a Fourth of July flyover in Meridian in 2004 and meeting National Security Advisor, General Jones, at the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Japan in 1999.
Gray received orders back to Meridian to be a flight instructor for three years prior to 9/11/2001. He and Jody had just gotten married. “This was the scariest and hardest thing, because every night, (inexperienced new pilots) are trying to kill your husband,” Jody laughed. In 2004, after twelve years of military service, Matt Gray transitioned back to civilian life and became a Boeing 767 Captain for FedEx, where he works to this day. Reflecting upon his years of military service, Grey said, “The guys who join the military, especially The Marines, are the most dedicated group of patriots I could ever want to serve with. I can’t put into words how hard-working and committed they were.” To illustrate the work ethic, Gray said that when he checked in to his squadron, his skipper asked him if he liked to work half days. He responded, “Yes, that sounds good,” to which his skipper replied, “Good! We work 6-6.”
Jody Gray, who has been by her husband’s side for most of his military career, observed, “To become a Marine Corps officer requires constant attention to detail. Drill instructors transform you. You’re a different person afterward,” and her husband agreed: “My mom even noticed it when I came back- I was forever changed.” Matt Gray was already a perfectionist before the Marine Corp, then, afterward, became “a super perfectionist who will not put his name on anything that is not done perfectly,” Jody proudly asserted. His military career was a relentless pursuit of perfection. If they did not fly perfectly, the young pilots he instructed tended to be hard on themselves. Gray would assure them, “There’s no such thing as a perfect flight, but what makes it perfect is that you are always striving for perfection.”
Gray had leadership ability prior, but The Corp allowed him to let it shine, and he has continued to allow it to flourish in civilian life. Jody contends that his skill as an instructor makes him a favorite in his workplace: “All the FedEx 2nd officers want to fly with him, too.” Asked for any parting words regarding being in the military, Gray said, “It’s a lot of work.”
LtCol Bruce Bright, USMC (Ret), a 28-year Marine Corps veteran, was Gray’s Executive Officer in VMFA-115, second in command of his squadron. When interviewed to comment on Matt Gray’s service, Bright had nothing but the highest praise for Gray. “Matt was a consummate professional. Anything you needed; he would do. Not only was he a great ‘stick and throttle guy,’ but overall superstar, willing to jump out in front and do whatever is needed.” Bright went on to explain Gray’s demanding position in detail: “If you are an aviator, you are flying 1-3 hours a day, while also working on the ground 60 hours a week running a squadron or part of a squadron, training young Marine fighter pilots.”
Back when Gray served, the F/A-18 world was mainly a man’s world; now, there are also female pilots. Bright praised Gray for always going “above and beyond.” He acknowledged Gray’s wife, Jody, as well, noting that it’s a family sacrifice when one commits to a military career. He praised the couple by saying, “No matter what we required of them, they always came to the table and made it happen.”
“Uncle Matt” is what all the kids call him. Jody and he are raising Mikayla, age 12, as well as 6 dogs and 2 cats, and a flock of chickens. His parents, Tommy & Gladys Gray, his brother and sister-in-law, Tom & Shauna Gray, and their daughter, Avery, all reside in Dallas.
The New Oxford American Dictionary defines a “hero” as “a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.” Even though he may not feel like a hero, Capt. Matt Gray dedicated 12 years of his life to the service of our country and was willing to give his life at any time. He was a military leader who, with his wife, made personal sacrifices to follow the call of duty. He instructed many young Marine pilots who were called to war. Capt. Matt Gray fits the definition of an American hero, but, on a personal level, he is Jody’s hero. She says of her husband, “He made me sell my goats to turn our goat barn into a dog rescue. He has a heart as big as Texas. When a new animal shows up, he doesn’t even question it. He can’t say no to anything I adopt. He’s a hard Marine, but he is truly the kindling to all my fires. He just backs me up.”