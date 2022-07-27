David "Mike" Carroll, 66, resident of Ashland, died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County following a brief illness.
Carroll was born in 1956 to Betty Ruth Sharp Carroll of Ashland and the late Lee Fred Carroll. He was a graduate of Gray Academy in Ashland and continued his education at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi. He was a valued employee with Delta Airlines from 1986 to 2020, retiring after 34 years of service. Committed to his career, his travels took him all over the world, including China, Italy, Paris, Germany, and India. Carroll began collecting pearls while traveling and, encouraged by his mother, would eventually open Mike's Family Jewels in Ashland.
Based with Delta Airlines in Michigan, Carroll met Tim Satterfield in 1999. The couple married in 2015. The two opened Ciao Chow in Ashland 11 years ago and eventually moved the restaurant to their current location in New Albany.
A Third Degree Mason and Ashland Town Alderman from 2013 to 2017, Carroll was always looking out for the best interest of not just the people that he served, but for the community in general.
Always easy to laugh or to share a kind word, whether a close friend or stranger, Carroll was known to have a special gift of being humbly social. Those around him were drawn to his infectious and ebullient personality. His sense of humor was second to none, and he was compassionate as he was funny.
According to his obituary, “He represented the good that we all need in our everyday lives and was one of a select few who could actually rise to meet challenges with a smile.”
A loving son, husband, brother, uncle, and friend, Carroll leaves behind many memories to be cherished by his family.
