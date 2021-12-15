Each year future teachers are placed in classrooms throughout the state to gain on the job experience teaching in their chosen discipline. This fall the Alcorn School District is hosting a Vocational Agriculture intern (student teacher) at Kossuth High School.
Chloe Stroupe, a senior at Mississippi State University, is teaching at Kossuth High School, under the supervision of Vocational Agriculture instructor, Brad Gillmore. Chloe is a former Pine Grove FFA member from Ripley, MS. While attending Pine Grove, she held many officer positions over the years such as: Sentinel, Vice President, and President. Ms. Stroupe enjoyed participating in leadership development activities and competing on the Opening and Closing Ceremony Team and Dairy Evaluation. She is currently majoring in AELC (Agricultural Education, Leadership, and Communication) with a teaching concentration.
“I can easily recall the knowledge and life skills that I developed through agricultural education classes and FFA in high school,” she says, “which have influenced me to pursue a career in agricultural education.” Chloe’s FFA experiences will prove quite valuable in assisting as Kossuth students prepare for speech and judging career development events, as well as State FFA Degree and Officer applications. “I have enjoyed the quality of students and the positive learning environment that Kossuth offers its students, and I look forward to continuing working with Mr. Gillmore and the FFA chapter for the remainder of the semester.”
“In the classroom Ms. Stroupe brings a lot of enthusiasm and creativity to her teaching methods, resulting in the students being more actively engaged in learning,” Gillmore says. “She is especially skilled using technology and hands-on activities to bring agriculture alive in the classroom.”
This is the fifth student intern placed at Kossuth since Mr. Gillmore has been teaching at Kossuth, with former interns successfully teaching and working in education in Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas.
With a vocational agriculture teacher shortage in MS and nationwide, Ms. Stroupe chould be teaching in her own classroom as early as this spring.