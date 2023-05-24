rip-2023-05-24-news-rhs-act-1

Ripley High School students Lorenzo Gaillard, Tanner Allen, Case Fowler and Reese Shelton were recently presented with banners signifying their achievement of making the ACT 30 Club. 

RIPLEY – Ripley High School recently added four new students to its ACT 30 Club.

