TIPPAH/BENTON - Several Fourth of July celebrations are set to take place in both Tippah and Benton County over the next week, providing residents with several opportunities to enjoy fireworks shows, live music, great food, and much more in celebration of the 247-year anniversary of the United States’ adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
The Ripley Main Street Association will host Ripley’s Star-Spangled Celebration on Friday, June 30, starting at 5:30 p.m. until the fireworks show at 10 p.m. capping off the night. Food vendors, pop-up shops, bouncy houses, and live music from Wide Open and Georgia-Kate Conner will be featured at the Star-Spangled Celebration, which take place next to the First Monday Trade Days across the street from the Tippah County Fairgrounds. Candidate speaking will begin at 5:30 p.m. as well. Admission is free, however parking will cost $5, and any questions in regards to vendors or the event as a whole can be directed to Ripley Main Street at (662)-512-0226.
The Town of Hickory Flat will celebrate Independence Day with their annual Thunder in the Flat event on Saturday, July 1. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the night ending with fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. A bicycle/tricycle parade is planned for 6:30 p.m. with water slides, inflatables, vendors, live music and concessions also available throughout the evening.
Those will not be the only Fourth of July celebrations in our area, as the Ashland-Benton County Historic Preservation Commission and Historical Society will be hosting the Benton County Courthouse/Museum Fourth of July 150th Birthday Celebration set to take place on Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 11 a.m. on the Ashland square. This Fourth of July celebration will double as the 150-year anniversary of the completion of the Benton County Courthouse.
The celebration is set to feature a car show, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, political speakers, face-painting, a corn hole tournament, a petting zoo, train rides, and live music performances, with a fireworks show concluding the celebrations at the end of the night. Guided tours of the Benton County Courthouse/Museum will also be offered, with the museum remaining open to the public throughout the day. Featured artists include Rheagan Skelton, Bubba Feathers, Good Time Grass, MissOssippi Band, Rust Bucket Roades, Garry Burnside, and 2022 Grammy Award Winner Cedric Burnside.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to to 115 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&