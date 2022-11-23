rip-2022-11-23-news-nwcc-carlisle-1

Fred Carlisle has been named the Northwest Mississippi Community College's 2022 Alumnus of the Year.

SENATOBIA • Northwest Mississippi Community College class of 1976 graduate Fred Carlisle, "No. 18 on the football field and No. 1 in our hearts," has been named the college's 2022 Alumnus of the Year. Carlisle was honored on Homecoming Day, Oct. 20, during the Homecoming Celebration hosted in the Haraway Center by the Northwest Foundation.

