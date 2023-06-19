Freed-Hardeman University held commencement exercises Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Loyd Auditorium. Approximately 284 students received baccalaureate, graduate and certificates, licensures and associate's degrees.
The following students from the local area are among the recent graduates:
Kate Harrison, of Ripley, MS, graduated Summa Cum Laude and Honors College Scholar with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Caleb McMillin, of Ripley, MS, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Youth and Family Ministry
FHU alumna Sheerah Davis was the commencement speaker. With 25 years of human resources experience, Davis is the Global HR Lead and Chief People Officer for Dentsu Sports International, Incorporated, a global sports business network.
Following Davis' remarks, FHU President David R. Shannon shared words of encouragement on social media. "Congratulations to our graduates! Just as with physical families, you leave home but don't stop being family. So until the next time we see you, live for His glory! Second, I want to express deep appreciation to our faculty and staff for their selfless service and their genuine love for students and each other. Being among these students, faculty, staff, administration, board, alums, and friends is truly a blessing."
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers bachelor's, master's, specialist's and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://fhu.edu.
