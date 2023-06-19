rip-2023-06-19-news-fhu-grads-1

Freed-Hardeman University held commencement exercises Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Loyd Auditorium. Approximately 284 students received baccalaureate, graduate and certificates, licensures and associate's degrees.

