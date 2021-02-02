Qualifying continues for municipal elections in Tippah and Benton Counties. Paperwork should be turned in by Friday, Feb. 5 to qualify in the mayor and board of aldermen races.
As of Tuesday morning, the following candidates are qualified:
In Ripley, Jon Grisham has qualified for mayor on the Republican ticket. For Aldermen at Large, Brian Gates and Chris Marsalis have qualified as Republicans; for Alderman Ward One, Joey Bryant (i) has qualified as a Republican; for Aldermen Ward Two, Homer Richardson (i) has qualified as a Republican; for Aldermen Ward Three, Jackie Lenell McKenzie (i) has qualified as a Democrat; and for Alderman Ward Four, Stephen Freeman (i) has qualified as a Republican.
In Blue Mountain, Doug Norton (independent) has qualified for mayor. Gene Lansdell (independent) has qualified for Alderman at Large. Jerrold Akins, Jeff Pipkin, Michael Pope, Curt Henry and James Reed have qualified in the aldermen race.
In Ashland, Mitch Carrol has qualified for mayor. Sandra Gresham, Don Daniel, Brian Jeanes, Greg Thompson and Mark Ehrie have all qualified for aldermen.
In Dumas, no one has qualified in the mayor and aldermen races.
In Falkner, Kenny Shelton, Brandon Butler, Petie Rutherford and Susan Rutherford have qualified in the aldermen race.
In Snow Lake, Doug Irby has qualified for mayor. Harry Leuer, Stephanie Helpz Butler, Michael Sly, Donna Eldredge and Jerry Printz have qualified for alderman.
In Walnut, Vicki Skinner has qualified for mayor. Allan Crum, Larry Dollar, Robert A Harris Sr, Chase Hopper, Dallas Word and Joshua James have qualified in the aldermen race.
In Hickory Flat, David Thompson and Peggy Moffitt Ormon have turned their paperwork in to run for mayor. Brenda Gay has submitted her paperwork for the alderman race.
In Ripley and Blue Mountain, candidates can run as Democrat, Republican or Independent. There is a $10 fee to run as Democrat or Republican in both municipalities and no signatures are required. If running as an Independent in Blue Mountain 15 signatures are required. Those running as an Independent in Ripley are required to have 50 signatures.
All candidates run as independent in Ashland, Dumas, Falkner, Hickory Flat, Snow Lake Shores and Walnut. All six municipalities require 15 signatures to run. There is no fee to qualify.
Party primaries, if necessary in the municipality, are set Tuesday, April 6. Runoff elections will be held Tuesday, April 27. Runoffs will be held if candidates do not receive 50 percent, plus one, of the votes cast. Winners of the primary will go on to the general election on Tuesday, June 8.