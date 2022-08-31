Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2022 summer semester at Itawamba Community College.
They include:
Aberdeen – Laken B. Bennett, certificate; Cameria Dangerfield, A.A.; Courtney R. Stanford, certificate;
Amory – Valerie D. Buckner, A.A.S.;
Blue Springs – Rebecca K. Foster, A.A.; Gracie C. Kimbrell, A.A.S.;
Booneville – Chyritha J. Shinault, certificate; John B. Stanford, A.A.;
Cedar Bluff – Kaitlyn M. Grover, certificate;
Clinton – Morgan G. Ray, A.A.;
Corinth – Christopher R. Terry, A.A.;
Dumas – Benjamin G. Fryar, A.A.S.;
Ecru – Kourtney M. Tutor, A.A.S.;
Fulton – Emma A. Conner, A.A.; Sheridan J. Popetz, A.A.; April N. Reich, A.A.; Ariel V. Shumpert, A.A.;
Greenwood Springs – Callie B. Sloan, certificate; Ethan W. Loden, A.A.S.; Jeffery L. Phillips, certificate;
Guntown – Laney A. Billingsley, A.A.; Laikyn M. Boozer, A.A.; Kennedy G. Roellgen, certificate; Madelyn D. Rorie, A.A.; Mya C. Ross, A.A.; Monica Ryals, A.A.;
Holly Springs – Walter D. Hamilton, A.A.;
Houston – Amber S. Frison, A.A.; Evelyn Guevara, A.A.; Raven S. Johnson, A.A.;
Mantachie – Rachel K. Carter, A.A.; Perry S. Stegall, A.A.;
Marietta – Holly R. Cavey, A.A.;
Marks – Jon’Tavious D. Lane, A.A.;
Mooreville – MaKayla S. Douglas, A.A.; August N. Hankins, certificate; Teraney C. Landsdell, certificate;
Nettleton – Courtney M. Fowlkes, certificate;
New Albany – Precious V. Harris, A.A.;
Okolona – Lenzi Carey, A.A.S.; Sidea J. Evans, A.A.S.;
Olive Branch – Dominique Taylor, A.A.; Diego Valenzuela, A.A.;
Oxford – Grayson C. Hitchcock, A.A.;
Pinson, Ala. – Ka’Mya M. Hampton, A.A.;
Pontotoc – Rebecca L. Adams, A.A.; Jennifer J. Aguilar, A.A.S.; Roilyn Edwards, A.A.; Lauren B. Gray, certificate; Kayla B. Gregory, certificate; Ke’Juan E. Harris, A.A.; Sherita N. Hollingsworth, A.A.; LaTavia K. Knox, A.A.; Jaigen K. McKnight, A.A.; Bryce E. Newsom, A.A.; Je’Miracle K. Usher, A.A.;
Saltillo – Shelby R. Grant, A.A.S.; Meghan E. Hopper, A.A.;
Smithville – Halle R. Cox, A.A.; Lindsey R. Leavell, certificate; Amber N. Strout, A.A.; Laken B. Tidwell, A.A.;
Starkville – Max T. Hyche, A.A.; LaTavia K. Knox, A.A.; Mariyah N. Moore, A.A.; Mark A. Pass, A.A.; Asia D. Tate, A.A.;
Sulligent, Ala. – Madison E. Spruiell, A.A.S.;
Tremont – Crystal L. Tharp, A.A.;
Tupelo – Grace E. Beaty, certificate; Adison C. Biffle, A.A.; Allison L. Bussens, certificate; Jamerica B. Chaney, A.A.S.; Kierstin L. Clark, certificate; April V. Cook, A.A.; Winter A. Craig, certificate; McKenna R. Ellis, A.A.; Aniya B. Ezell, A.A.; Jackson M. Feather, A.A.; Reginald Fisher, A.A.; Anna K. Griffin, certificate; Scott E. Griffin, A.A.; Moses Hall, A.A.S.; Tashanti A. Herrod, A.A.; Isabella X. Light, A.A.; Precious T. Pickens, certificate; Jesenia Sanchez, A.A.; Richard E. Stone III, A.A.; Haley A. Thompson, A.A.; Tomia M. Verdell, A.A.; Riyana A. Ware, A.A.; and
West Point – AaLiayah R. Strong, A.A.S.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.