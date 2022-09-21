FALKNER — The Falkner Volunteer Fire Department recently received a $99,900 FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grant to purchase new MSWIN radios for the department, Fire Chief Jackie Rutherford said this week.
No matching funds were involved to obtain the grant.
The MSWIN (Mississippi Wireless Information Network) system is a state-wide radio network that eliminates compatibility issues between local dispatch systems and allows first responders to coordinate between agencies and departments anywhere in the state.
The system is designed to provide reliable communications under extreme conditions such as hurricanes, ice storms, and floods, according to the group’s website.
It was created after Hurricane Katrina due to communication issues between first responders coming from all around the state.
Chief Rutherford said the Tippah Ambulance Service, Sheriff’s Department, Tippah Electric, Walnut Police Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol currently use these radios.
Rutherford said the department is waiting on vendor information, and he expects it will be 6-8 months — “perhaps early spring but hopefully sooner” — before the system is fully operational, he said.
The most important benefit of the MSWIN system to the 75 square mile area and 750 people served by the Falkner department will be better communications with other emergency service units, the fire chief said.
The MSWIN radio system will also allow Falkner firefighters to communicate directly with their state counterparts, if they have permission to do so.
The new radios will also be able to talk over a far longer distance than the VHF radios that the present radios can, he said.
“I will be able to talk anywhere in state. I can go to Biloxi and call back to Ripley,” he said.
Once the new system is installed, the department will keep their current VHF radios, to contact other departments still using that frequency.
MSWIN uses a 700 MHz voice and data network that utilizes state-of-the-art trunked technology to provide statewide interoperability in digital clarity to its subscribers throughout Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Wireless Communication Commission Website
Subscribers are responsible for their own radio equipment maintenance after purchase.
The Wireless Communication Commission (WCC) is responsible for oversight, maintenance and repair of the MSWIN system.
MSWIN is the only statewide interoperable emergency communication voice and data network available for use by both state and local public safety entities, according to the MWCC website.
In general, wireless communications interoperability lets emergency response officials share information via voice and data signals on demand, in real time, when needed, and as authorized, according to the MWCC website.
For example, when communication systems are interoperable, police and firefighters responding to a routine incident can talk to each other to coordinate efforts.
Communications interoperability also makes it possible for emergency response agencies responding to catastrophic accidents or disasters to work effectively together.
Finally, it allows emergency response personnel to maximize resources in planning for major predictable events such as the State Fair or an inauguration, or for disaster relief and recovery efforts, according to the website.
Other benefits of the the new system will offer:
—MSWIN is designed to allow any manufacturer’s P-25 compliant radios to operate on the system.
—It offers the ability to purchase radios from more than one vendor.
The MSWIN system consists of over 144 tower sites and a point-to-point microwave backhaul network. MSWIN is monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days per year to ensure that it is available at all times, according to the group’s website.
MSWIN’S goal is to get the right information to the right people, in the right place, at the right time, according to the group’s MWCC website.
