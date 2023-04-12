ASHLAND – As I approached the front doors at Ashland High School on a sunny March afternoon, I was greeted by the sight of a short, blonde-headed woman inspecting the locks on the doors of the school.
It's her third month on the job and it's apparent she's serious about her new position.
In the aftermath of the Nashville school shooting in late March, another in a long line of shooting incidents on school campuses across America over the past few years, Benton County School's new school resource officer Beverly Gann isn't taking security lightly.
The soft-spoken Gann is friendly, yet she exudes an aura of being no-nonsense.
Gann has been a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy for a little over three years now, a goal she set for herself many years ago as a young girl.
As a child, she would play cops and robbers with her older brother and his friends. However, she wasn't keen on playing both sides during the game. Gann only wanted to play as the cop.
"Law enforcement is something I've wanted to do for as long as I can remember," Gann said. "I was getting ready to get into law enforcement after I had my second son, but then we found out that (my kids) dad had brain cancer."
21 years ago, Gann had her sights set on law enforcement before tragedy struck. Her children's father died after a brain cancer diagnosis which left Gann with little family support to help raise her two young sons.
Her desire to enter law enforcement didn't wane, but, according to Gann, she couldn't potentially risk her life to enter the line of work she always yearned for. Not yet, at least.
"I wanted to know my kids were alright first," Gann said. "I just live my life for my boys."
In the meantime, she decided a job at Lowe's would have to do. She eventually was able to work her way up to becoming a manager, but she knew it wasn't her forever job.
"I waited until later in life (to get into law enforcement)," Gann said. "I waited until my kids were grown. When my youngest son left and went to the Navy, I said, 'They're going to be alright, I can do this now.'"
With her youngest child now stationed in Guam and her oldest living in New Albany as the shop manager at Friendly City Tire, Gann was comfortable moving into a new, more dangerous line of work.
After the new jail was built in Ashland, new jailers were in demand. Luckily for the jail and Gann, they would both soon benefit.
Gann wanted to be a sheriff, but with no deputy openings, she was ready to take any opportunity she could to get her foot in the door.
"I started in the jail which was a great thing," Gann said. "I can see where I benefited from learning that part of it before ever getting out on the streets."
She was brought on as a jailer at Benton County Jail and ultimately enjoyed her time there, even if it wasn't exactly what she had hoped for originally. However, six months after taking the job, a deputy position became available.
Gann would then get hired as a sheriff's deputy. She subsequently attended the sheriff's academy and started patrolling the streets of Benton County.
"Being such a small department we have a sheriff, a chief and you have the deputies," Gann said. "We don't have sergeants or anything like that. As a deputy (in Benton County) you have to do a little bit of everything. You have to rely on your training."
For the next two and a half years, Gann would spend her days and nights on patrol. She loved it, just as she thought she would as a little girl playing cops and robbers.
But, unbeknownst to Gann, a new challenge would present itself.
The Benton County School Board had been discussing the possibility of hiring a school resource officer since new superintendent Dr. Regina Biggers took over the district last year.
Money was an issue for the district but with the help of various grants, Biggers was able to secure funding for an SRO.
"(Biggers) is amazing with grants," Gann said. "She's really big on those."
Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby recommended Gann to the school board. Gann believes her role as the juvenile officer made an impact on his decision to suggest her to the board.
"I debated on it for a while," Gann said. "I thought to myself, 'Do I want to leave the action of the streets?'"
Gann realized at this point in her life she would be happy being more involved with the kids and schools.
"I guess you could say that with this job I get the best of both worlds," Gann said. "I'll still get to patrol when school is out, and then I get to be here and enjoy the kids during the school year."
In her new role, her main concern is securing the campuses she oversees. She mentions things like ensuring all of the locks are functional, getting fencing on campuses to protect children from strangers walking on campus and looking out for kids during pick-up and drop-off times.
"I cannot tell you how amazing she is," Biggers said. "Day one on the job she was already visiting our campuses, talking to kids and building relationships. She's in our schools all day every day. She's not just out there sitting in her car, she's walking the halls and talking to kids. She's doing some really great things."
Though all of Gann's concerns are a priority in her eyes, the issue that is of utmost importance is the potential for an active shooter situation. She's trying to learn every inch of the three campuses in Benton County in preparation for a worst-case scenario.
"If somebody were to come in I need to know where they could potentially escape from. I need to know where we need to be to secure the campus from an active shooter," Gann said. "We need to know how to react in any situation."
Gann herself is active shooter training certified but she wants the district to go through active shooter training together with the Department of Homeland Security, similar to what the South Tippah School District did recently.
"Active shooter training is something we're discussing with the staff and the students," Gann said. "If something happens and someone is in the bathroom, for example, they need to know what to do to keep themselves safe because the classroom doors will be locked. It's the policy that nobody is supposed to be allowed into the classroom in a situation like that."
According to Gann, she is doing everything she can to foster relationships with the students of Benton County. Playing with the elementary children and having conversations with the older high school kids are things she's been doing in her first few months in the schools.
"All of the little things kids may go through could add up and become bigger things if you have a child that feels pushed and bullied," Gann said. "That's where the issue comes in because you don't want them to potentially retaliate. You want them to know they have someone to trust and that they can go to. Sometimes kids aren't comfortable going to a teacher or mom or dad."
Gann is still new in her role as the SRO in Benton County, but she's happy in her new position. She's reaching out to other resource officers in surrounding districts for advice and to ask questions about how to be the most effective SRO she can be.
"I love kids," Gann said. "I think after years of working in retail I learned to talk to people of all ages. I love the interactions with the kids."
Gann is living the life she always wanted as a law enforcement officer. Just as she thought she would playing cops and robbers with her brother as a kid.
