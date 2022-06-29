Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Lauren Gay moved to Ripley from Florida with her family two years ago to become custodians of an old family home. She has been a news reporter for The Sentinel since September, 2021 after starting as a weekly Lifestyle columnist in December, 2020.
Lauren Gay, Southern Sentinel news reporter and weekly columnist, was awarded an honorable mention award by the Mississippi Press Association on Saturday, June 25 for a 2021 editorial piece published in The Sentinel.
The Better Newspaper Contest, held semi-annually to recognize excellence in news content, presented awards in the Editorial Division, covering material from the prior calendar year. All Full Active Members of Mississippi Press Association in six separate circulation classes from small weekly to large daily are eligible for award consideration. Gay, a Ripley resident, was one of four Class C Editorial winners in the state.
Regarding receiving this honor, Gay said, "I am humbled to have the opportunity to fulfill such an important role in our community through my work as a reporter for Southern Sentinel, and even more humbled to receive recognition for my work as a writer. I am grateful to the Mississippi Press Association for the honor, and I will continue to strive to maintain the highest standards of journalistic ethics and make Tippah and Benton counties proud."