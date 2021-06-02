BENTON, TIPPAH • Municipalities in both Tippah and Benton County will go to the polls on Tuesday, June 8 to elect mayors and boards of aldermen. Ripley, Blue Mountain, Walnut, Falkner, and Dumas will be holding general elections in Tippah County, while Ashland, Hickory Flat, and Snow Lake will hold general elections in Benton County.
The following individuals are running for office in Tippah County:
In Ripley, Jon Grisham is running for mayor, Joey Bryant is running for Alderman Ward 1, Ken Walker (R) and Rico McDonald (D) are facing off for Alderman Ward 2, Jackie McKenzie is running for Alderman Ward 3, Stephen Freeman is running for Alderman Ward 4, and Barry Cook is running for Alderman at Large. Voting will be held at the City Park gym.
In Blue Mountain, Doug Norton and Riley Bennett, Sr. are running for mayor. Curt Henry, Gene Lansdell, James Reed, Jeff Pipkin, Jerrold Akins, Julia Kelly, Michael Pope, Jr., and Richie Hatcher are running for alderman.
In Walnut, Vicki Skinner is running for mayor. Allan Crum, Larry Dollar, Robert A. Harris, Chase Hopper, Joshua James, Scottie Jones, Manse Pulliam, Scott Pulliam, and Dallas Word are running for alderman. The election will take place at Walnut Fire Department, and voters are asked to use the Main Street entrance to the facility.
In Falkner, Ross Gay is running for mayor. Kenny Shelton, Susan Rutherford, Brandon Butler, Petie Rutherford, and Johnathan Weatherly are running for alderman.
In Dumas, Bradley Lawson is running for mayor. Kathleen Henson, John Orman, Penny Hill, Tammy Almand, Wendy Gates, and Stephen Floyd are running for alderman.
The following individuals are running for office in Benton County:
In Ashland, Mitch Carroll is running for mayor. Sandra Gresham, Mark Ehire, Brian Jeanes, Greg Thompson, Don Daniel, and Mike Carroll are running for alderman. Voting will take place at the Ashland Fire Department.
In Snow Lake, Doug Irby is running for mayor. Mike Fly, Harry Leuer, Stephanie Butler, Gerry Printz, and Donna Eldredge are running for alderman.
In Hickory Flat, Peggy Moffitt Ormon and David A. Thompson are facing off for mayor. Leroy Bledsoe, Charles Brown, Reba Childers, Bobby Dickerson, Brenda Gray, Chris Gray, Ronald Lollar, Damion Papineau, Allen Shelton, and Rochelle Thompson are running for alderman.
In accordance with Mississippi election laws, the Town Halls of the various municipalities will be open on Saturday, May 29, 2021 and Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 8 a.m. until noon. The offices will be open on these days to accommodate those town voters who wish to cast an absentee ballot. You may also vote absentee during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.