Pictured from left, Northeast Vice President of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the Northeast Development Foundation and Alumni Association Patrick Eaton, Taylor Goolsby and Northeast Mississippi Community College president Dr. Ricky G. Ford.
Pictured from left, Northeast Vice President of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the Northeast Development Foundation and Alumni Association Patrick Eaton, Kyelee Johnson, and Northeast Mississippi Community College president Dr. Ricky G. Ford.
Last fall during the community-wide tailgate prior to a Northeast Mississippi Community College football game, the Northeast Development Foundation took the time to recognize selected scholarship donors and recipients.
Included in the recognition was Taylor Goolsby of Ripley, who received the Juanita W. Hill Endowed Scholarship for the 2022 fall semester.
Also included in the recognition was Kyelee Johnson of Dumas, who received the Robert B. Hill Endowed Scholarship for the 2022 fall semester.
Northeast’s Foundation offers a comprehensive program of giving opportunities and is specifically responsible for gifts to the college involving estate planning, real estate, insurance, endowments, annuities, trusts, pooled income funds or other special donations that require ongoing management or binding agreements. It exists to serve Northeast by providing programs and benefits not fully provided by other sources. For more information about Northeast’s Foundation contact Eaton at 662-720-7165 or dpeaton@nemcc.edu.
